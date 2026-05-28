Network for Public Education Applauds New Research Brief Warning States of Religious Charter School Threat

Researchers Offer Clear Legislative Path to Ensure Charter Schools Cannot Engage in Discrimination

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network for Public Education (NPE) today praised the release of a critical new policy brief examining the looming threat posed by anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decisions on religious charter schools. Avoiding the Supreme Court's Religious Charter-School Trap: Governance Change for the New Legal Era, authored by Kevin G. Welner (University of Colorado Boulder), Carol Burris (NPE Executive Director), and Preston C. Green III (University of Connecticut), offers states a concrete legislative roadmap to safeguard public education before it is too late.

Forty-two states and the District of Columbia face sweeping changes to their charter school systems as the Supreme Court appears poised to deliver what the brief calls a "one-two punch." In the coming terms, the Court is expected first to establish a free-exercise right for taxpayer-funded religious schools to engage in faith-based discrimination, and then to prohibit states from excluding religious organizations from running independent charter schools — effectively exempting religious charter schools from the anti-discrimination and accountability laws that apply to all public schools.

The brief makes clear, however, that states are not helpless to act. States that structure charter governance through public entities — rather than private, independent organizations — are shielded from the Court's free-exercise reasoning. Four states, Alaska, Kansas, Maryland, and Virginia, already place all charter schools under publicly elected school boards and are therefore already protected. Nine additional states allow district-governed charters as well as independent charters, thus shielding some of their charter sector.

"State legislators can head off the Court's radical change by strengthening the fundamental publicness of their charter schools," said Welner. "Legislators can protect the charter-school sectors against the imposed transformation by changing how they are governed."

NPE President Diane Ravitch applauds this research for providing exactly the kind of actionable guidance that policymakers urgently need. "District-governed charter schools not only preserve civil rights protections and constitutional safeguards — they also provide stronger financial oversight, reduce the risk of mismanagement and fraud, and give voice through their elected school boards."

The full brief is available at: https://nepc.colorado.edu/publication/religious-charter

The Network for Public Education is a nonprofit advocacy organization committed to protecting, preserving, and strengthening public schools.

Contact:

Carol Burris (646) 678-4477, [email protected]

SOURCE Network for Public Education