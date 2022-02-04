Network Function Virtualization Market: Segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global network function virtualization market as a part of the global information technology market within the global industrial market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global network function virtualization market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Network Function Virtualization Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of network function virtualization is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

Vendor Insights

The network function virtualization market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the network function virtualization market, including some of the vendors such as Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the network function virtualization market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Ciena Corp. - Offers solutions for network function virtualization that reduces cost and accelerates service deployment for network operators by moving functions like firewalls and encryption from dedicated hardware to commodity servers, under the brand name of Ciena.

Offers solutions for network function virtualization that reduces cost and accelerates service deployment for network operators by moving functions like firewalls and encryption from dedicated hardware to commodity servers, under the brand name of Ciena. Cisco Systems Inc . - Offers solutions for network function virtualization that introduce services faster, deliver high-quality user experience, and scale on-demand traffic models, under the brand name of Cisco.

. Offers solutions for network function virtualization that introduce services faster, deliver high-quality user experience, and scale on-demand traffic models, under the brand name of Cisco. Citrix Systems Inc. - Offers solutions for network function virtualization that simplifies life for network administrators by making it easier to move workloads and modify policies and applications, as well as avoid complex and time-consuming reconfigurations when performing tasks, under the brand name of Citrix.

Geographical Highlights

The network function virtualization market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for network function virtualization market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The necessity for enterprises in the Americas to create network infrastructure to obtain a competitive advantage in the market, as well as the region's increasing network infrastructure complexity, are significant enablers of the region's NFV industry. Due to the competition among numerous NFV providers, vendors are updating their products to maintain market share. North American countries such as the United States and Canada have the highest rate of NFV adoption in the area. The Americas is an appealing market for network technologies in terms of security, virtualization, and third-party services since it is an early user of technology across industries.

Moreover, countries like the US, Germany, UK, China, and France are the key market for the network function virtualization market in North America, owing to the growing retail and BFSI sectors coupled with the matured telecom sector and the early adoption of technologies such as 4G and 5G in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Network Function Virtualization Key Market Drivers:

The shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model

Several businesses have been forced to utilize flexible IT solutions as a result of increased cost pressures brought on by uncertain business and economic situations. Licensing, hardware, and other costs are included in the on-premises deployment model's cost. Apart from the solution's cost, firms must also spend a significant amount of money on its efficient implementation, which raises the overall OPEX. The CAPEX of telecom carriers' data centers has been significantly reduced because of this technology. Network service providers are quickly adopting NFV to eliminate the requirement for hardware including firewalls, CDNs, load balancers, WAN acceleration, and RAN. As a result, NFV demand is likely to rise over the predicted period.

Network Function Virtualization Key Market Trends:

Increasing acceptance of cloud computing

Cloud computing is being bolstered by advancements in cloud network virtualization and efficiency enhancements. As a result, cloud deployment models are becoming safer, more dependable, and more adaptable. Large organizations are projected to embrace NFV solutions in the future, despite their preference for a hybrid architecture, thanks to advances in cloud services. Furthermore, with the constant push toward lowering run-time, boosting efficiency, and delivering a clear and intuitive user interface, the cloud model is predicted to acquire prominence during the forecast period.

Network Function Virtualization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.40% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 37.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

