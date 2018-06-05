Network Functions Virtualization Takes Flight for Evolved Packet Core With 142% Year-to-Year Growth Rate in 1Q18, According to Dell'Oro Group

"NFV has been promoted for many years now and it appears 5G is the impetus to get the market moving for wireless service providers," according to David Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "NFV Cloud-Native architecture is required by 5G for the core to deliver micro-services and mobile edge computing for low-latency services. Leading edge service providers are preparing their EPCs for 5G, especially since the 5G non-standalone networks will rely on them."

Top Five NFV EPC Manufacturers in 1Q18 Accounted for 93% of the Market

Rank Manufacturers 1 Ericsson 2 Huawei 3 Cisco 4 Nokia 5 ZTE

Additional highlights from the 1Q18 Wireless Packet Core Quarterly Report:

Cloud-native NFV for EPC represented 19% of the revenues and is expected to accelerate to 37% in 1Q19, representing a 150% Y/Y growth rate.

U.S. service providers are fueling the initial growth and China , Korea, Japan , Scandinavia, and the Middle East service providers will escalate deployments in the near-term future.

