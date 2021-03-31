Network Health 2020 Annual Report to the Community Showcases Support and Service Throughout Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Health, the Wisconsin-based health plan, continues to create healthy and strong communities as detailed in the 2020 Annual Report to the Community. The report features community investments, social responsibility through volunteerism and philanthropy, support for local businesses and employee awards.

"Network Health continues to transform health insurance and deliver innovative plan solutions that provide exceptional value to our members despite the extraordinary circumstances of 2020," said Network Health Chief Administrative Officer Penny Ransom. "That's our Hometown Advantageä. It's not just a slogan or catchphrase; it is truly the way we operate."

Located in Wisconsin and co-owned by two high-quality health systems, Froedtert Health and Ascension Wisconsin, Network Health offers a different kind of health insurance that puts members first. Local ownership allows Network Health to be flexible and responsive, creating cost-saving solutions for members. For example, in response to the global pandemic, Network Health delivered financial relief with premium rebates to employers, member pre-paid debit cards for health related services in 2020 and benefit enhancements including enriched telehealth coverage, transportation to doctor appointments and virtual yoga classes for Medicare members.

Network Health's Annual Report to the Community also highlights over $5.6 million returned to the community by spending with employer group customers, philanthropic giving of $100,000, earning the National Business Research Institute (NBRI) award for outstanding employee engagement and awards for employees who exemplify Network Health values.

"Network Health is determined to go above and beyond and to continue moving forward together," said Ransom. "We take care of the communities we serve, because we know we're helping our neighbors, friends and family."

The report is available to view by visiting 2020 Network Health Annual Report.

About Network Health

Founded in 1982, Network Health offers customized commercial and Medicare health insurance services to employers, individuals and families in more than 23 counties throughout Wisconsin. Through its strong reputation for quality health care coverage and superior customer service, Network Health has grown to serve more than 111,000 members. Network Health has a 4.5 out of 5 Star rating for Medicare Advantage PPO plans from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, outperforming the national average of 4 Stars. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Network Health also has a 4.5 out of 5 rating for both Medicare and commercial products for 2019-2020 from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Network Health is one of only four health plans in Wisconsin receiving this NCQA score for Medicare and commercial plans, and no other plans in Wisconsin are rated higher. Network Health is ranked in the top 32 commercial plans and top 25 Medicare plans, and was also named one of the "Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2020" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at networkhealth.com. Visit our blog at networkhealth.com/grow-in-the-know/.

