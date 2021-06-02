Network Health and John McGivern Announce Partnership

MENASHA, Wis., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Health, a Wisconsin-based health insurance company, and John McGivern, well-known Milwaukee native, are announcing a new partnership to collaborate on creating healthy and strong Wisconsin communities.

"As a Network Health member, I appreciate how they put in the extra effort when it comes to customer service," said John McGivern. "And it's not because they have to, it's because they want to. Network Health employees live and work in the same communities where their members are, so they're helping their neighbors, friends and family every day. It's who they are and that resonates with me." McGivern continues, "It's about knowing you can talk one-to-one with a real person in Wisconsin and get the help you need, or someone to explain insurance without all the confusing jargon. They put you first."

"Our collaboration with John is unique," said Chief Administrative Officer Penny Ransom. "John not only understands what we do at Network Health, but who we are. He knows Network Health grew up in Wisconsin, just like he did. We have the same values about doing what's right for the communities we care so much about." John will share his Network Health experiences as a member and will collaborate with Network Health on sharing those experiences with members and the community.

Recognized and loved by people of all ages throughout Wisconsin, John McGivern is known for his award winning work on PBS as well as theatre performances and radio shows. John grew up on Milwaukee's East Side and although he lived in several cities across the country, he returned to Milwaukee.

Network Health's mission is to create healthy and strong Wisconsin communities by providing the best experience possible. Located in Wisconsin and co-owned by two high-quality health systems, Froedtert Health and Ascension Wisconsin, Network Health offers a different kind of health insurance that puts members first.

About Network Health

Founded in 1982, Network Health offers customized commercial and Medicare health insurance services to employers, individuals and families in more than 23 counties throughout Wisconsin. Through its strong reputation for quality health care coverage and superior customer service, Network Health has grown to serve more than 111,000 members. Network Health has a 4.5 out of 5 Star Rating for Medicare Advantage PPO plans from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, outperforming the national average of 4 Stars. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Network Health also has a 4.5 out of 5 rating for both Medicare and commercial products for 2019-2020 from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Network Health is one of only four health plans in Wisconsin receiving this NCQA score for Medicare and commercial plans, and no other plans in Wisconsin are rated higher. Network Health is ranked in the top 32 commercial plans and top 25 Medicare plans, and was also named one of the "Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2020" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at networkhealth.com. Visit our blog at networkhealth.com/grow-in-the-know/

