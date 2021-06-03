Network Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 122 Million by 2024 at a CAGR 8.54% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Network Infrastructure suppliers listed in this report:

This Network Infrastructure procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

HP Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

NETGEAR Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Arista Networks Inc.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Network Infrastructure procurement.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Drayage- Forecast and Analysis: The report identifies Deutsche Post AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and Deutsche Bahn AG among the top most important suppliers for drayage procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 7.66%. Therefore the price of drayage will increase by 4%-10% during the forecast period.

Telecom Tower Sourcing and Procurement Report: The report identifies GTL Infrastructure Ltd., ATC IP LLC, and Helios Towers Plc among the top most important suppliers for telecom tower procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 14.09%. Therefore the price of telecom tower will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period.

Enterprise Router - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: Spend growth in this market has the potential to touch a value of over USD 1 billion by 2024, with spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of more than 4%. The large-scale adoption of cloud computing by enterprises in their regular operations will create the requirement of volumes of data and faster internet.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Network Infrastructure that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Network Infrastructure TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge