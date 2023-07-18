Network Infrastructure Providers in Industrial Internet-of-things (IIoT) Markets, 2023 - Manufacturing Vertical Sees High Growth with the Rollout of 5G - Discover the Potential Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Network Infrastructure Providers in Industrial Internet-of-things (IIoT)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will provide the IoT ecosystem with valuable insights that will help IoT service providers increase revenue and identify new opportunities within this marketplace.

Enhancing customer experience tops the list of manufacturers' goals for 2023.

To meet escalating customer demands, these enterprises are taking steps, such as adding new services and products; expanding customization capabilities; offering multiple contact channels; and enabling remote, always-on services, portal-based ordering, and account access.

Also high on the priority list of enterprises' decision-makers are: improving operational efficiency, speed to market, employee productivity, and business agility. To meet these essential goals and remain competitive, businesses are turning to digitalization, investing in intelligent solutions that combine Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT), data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies.

To extend IoT access to different application types anywhere and anytime with higher return on investment (ROI), network infrastructure providers have invested in different options to connect and serve enterprise customers. This includes 5G networks, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), and Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA). Network infrastructure providers developed their networks for cell phones but have expanded their capabilities to address the unique SIM requirements of IoT devices and applications.

5G is designed with the enterprise market in mind and provides new capabilities that no other networking technology can provide. All 5G mobile private networks (MPNs) will involve network infrastructure providers, regardless of the spectrum used. As the world rolls out 5G, it is a time of high growth for suppliers in the manufacturing vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G and IIoT Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Critical Success Factors for Growth

3. Growth Environment

Use of Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry

Use and Importance of IoT in the Manufacturing Industry

Use and Benefit of 5G in the Manufacturing Industry

Awareness and Willingness to Pay for 5G in the Manufacturing Industry

IIoT to Power the Future of Manufacturing

Emerging IIoT Business Model - Integrated Data Platforms

The IIoT Supplier Ecosystem

5G as an Industry 4.0 Enabler

5G-integrated IIoT Devices - Technology Roadmap

5G-integrated IIoT - Impact on Businesses and Processes

MPNs for Enhanced IIoT Security and Control

5G MNP Use Cases

The Mobile Private Wireless-as-a-Service Deployment Model

4. Company Profiles

Ericsson - 5G and IIoT Portfolio

Nokia - 5G and IIoT Portfolio

Huawei - 5G and IIoT Portfolio

ZTE - 5G and IIoT Portfolio

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Manufacturing IoT

Growth Opportunity 2: Manufacturing Cobots

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid MPN

Growth Opportunity 4: 5G-enabled Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC)

6. List of Exhibits

