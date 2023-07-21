Network interface cards market size to grow by USD 2,903.19 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for high-speed internet boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network interface cards market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,903.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Network interface cards market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (ethernet interface card and token ring interface card), application (PCs, portable PCs, switches, and modems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ethernet interface card segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. These cards are widely used in corporate and home networks and are essential for accessing shared resources, communicating with other devices, and connecting to the Internet. Also, an Ethernet interface allows a computer to communicate with other devices on a network and access shared resources such as files, printers, and Internet connections. Additionally, ethernet interface cards have a wide variety of uses and applications and are an essential component in building and maintaining modern computer networks. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global network interface cards market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global network interface cards market.

North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global network interface cards market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the popularization of cloud computing and virtualization technologies. Also, a high-speed Internet connection is required for cloud computing and virtualization technologies to work effectively. Additionally, since these technologies become more popular in North America , the demand for NICs that support high data transfer speeds is expected to grow significantly. Hence, such factors drive the network interface cards market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Network interface cards market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing demand for high-speed internet drives the growth of the network interface cards market.

drives the growth of the network interface cards market. Factors such as the rising demand for bandwidth-hungry applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality calls for NICs capable of handling massive amounts of data traffic.

Also, the rise of cloud computing is also contributing to the growth of the market, as it allows businesses to store and access data and applications over the Internet.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is an emerging network interface cards market trend.

is an emerging network interface cards market trend. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) increases the trend for employees to bring personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to the workplace and use them for work-related tasks.

This policy requires a high-performance network to support the influx of different devices used on the network, which leads to increased demand for network interface cards, which are critical components of any network infrastructure.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The security concerns associated with network interface cards challenge the growth of the network interface cards market.

challenge the growth of the network interface cards market. Due to the rise of cyber-attacks and other related threats, consumers are becoming more concerned about the security of their digital assets, including hardware components.

Moreover, users now look for network interface cards with robust security features to protect data and ensure its integrity.

Furthermore, security issues related to network interface cards include malware attacks, impersonation, data interception, etc.

Hence, such security concerns related to network interface cards will adversely affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this network interface cards market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the network interface cards market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the network interface cards market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the network interface cards market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of network interface cards market vendors

Network interface cards market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,903.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Buffalo EU BV, Chelsio Communications, Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Molex LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Opto 22, RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., StarTech.com Ltd., Taiwan Commate Computer Inc., TRENDnet Inc., Unizyx Holding Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

