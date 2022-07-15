Network Management System Market Worth $14.6 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report "Network Management Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function (Accounting & Legal, Sales & Marketing, and Procurement & Supply Chain) Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Network Management System Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027 from USD 9.3 billion in 2022.

Growing demands for of digital transformation across verticals and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, mobility, and cloud. China, Japan, Australia, and India are the key contributors in terms of the adoption of NMS tools in their network infrastructure. The adoption of virtualization and SDN technology is currently in its nascent phase and is projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Management System Market"

315 – Tables

36 – Figures

286 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1041

As per verticals, the government segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The network management system market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation & logistics, and others (education and hospitality). As per verticals, the government vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is one of the major revenue contributors to the NMS market and is expected to be a promising vertical in the future as well. Since businesses are changing, the network infrastructure continues to be a significant backbone, linking users to the necessary IT resources and enabling immediate distribution of information. The change in the government network infrastructure is driving the growth of the NMS market.

On-premises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per deployment mode, On-premises Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the network management system market during the forecast period. The network management system market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises solutions are seen to be in greater demand, due to their wide range of functionalities, such as high-end security, easy deployment, and complete access to network solutions. With advancements in technology, enterprises and service providers are seen to prefer cloud-based network management solutions, as they offer various benefits, such as a pay-per-use model, flexibility, speed inaccessibility, and low installation and maintenance costs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1041

Some of the major Network Management System Market vendors are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Broadcom CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Juniper Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation (US), Huawei (China), LiveAction (US), NETSCOUT (US), Progress (Ipswitch) (US), Paessler (Germany), Cubro Network Visibility (Austria), Kentik (US), VIAVI Solutions (US), Kaseya (US), Extreme Networks (US), eG Innovations (US), Colasoft (China), SolarWinds (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Riverbed (US), Accedian (Canada), BMC Software (US), HelpSystems (US), and AppNeta (US)

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports

Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

WAN Optimization Market by Component (Solution (Traditional WAN and SD-WAN) and Services (Professional and Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, End User (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/network-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets