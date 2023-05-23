Network Management System (NMS) Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for efficient network management to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The network management system (NMS) market is estimated to grow by USD 5,454.03 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Despite the decline in the demand for on-premise NMS, some companies still prefer to manage their networks on-premises. This is due to various reasons such as security concerns, compliance requirements, and control over their network. One of the key factors that drive the growth in the network management system market is the increasing demand for efficient network management. Organizations have grown their dependence on their networks for various operations, such as collecting data from connected network devices like switches, routers, access points, and client devices. Hence, such factors boost market growth during the forecast period. Don't miss out on critical insights Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Management System (NMS) Market 2023-2027

Network Management System (NMS) Market - Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Colasoft, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., LiveAction, NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Colasoft, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., LiveAction, NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Network management system (NMS) market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Colasoft, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., LiveAction, NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Network Management System (NMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The growing adoption of cloud-based NMS is an emerging trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Cloud-based NMS solutions offer several advantages over traditional on-premise solutions being cost-effective, providing greater stability, and being easy to deploy.

These solutions ensure that the services are accessible and reliable while minimizing the risk of security breaches or data loss.

Also, cloud-based NMS allows organizations to easily scale up or down depending on their needs without worrying about hardware limitations.

Hence, such trends drive market growth during the forecast period.

KEY challenges -

The rising complexity of modern networks will be a major challenge hindering the network management system market during the forecast period.

Modern networks generate significantly large data, including network traffic, device configurations, and performance metrics.

Due to networks growing larger, more diverse, and more distributed, it has become very difficult to manage and monitor, which has created the need for more advanced NMS solutions to provide greater network visibility and control.

NMS is required to process and analyze this data to identify issues and ensure optimal network performance.

Hence, the increasing complexity of modern networks will restrict the growth of the network management system market during the forecast period.

The network management system (NMS) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Network Management System (NMS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the network management system (NMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the network management system (NMS) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the network management system (NMS) market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of network management system (NMS) market vendors

Network Management System (NMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,454.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.99 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Colasoft, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., LiveAction, NetScout Systems Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Viavi Solutions Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

