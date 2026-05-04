"Network of Care" Launched by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to Expand Access to Behavioral Health Services

JACKSON, Miss., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network of Care for Behavioral Health program has been launched by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (MDMH) to provide a statewide digital platform that improves access to behavorial health and community resources across all 82 counties.

The Mississippi Network of Care was officially unveiled by MDMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey at the NAMI Mississippi Annual Conference and is now live at www.MississippiCares.AI.

Mississippi Network of Care Home Page

The Mississippi Network of Care provides a centralized, easy-to-use resource for residents, families, providers, and community leaders to locate services and support. Designed as a "no wrong door" system, the platform brings together verified information, comprehensive service directories, local resources, wellness tools, and AI-powered navigation in one place.

The initiative also includes 10 regional Network of Care sites aligned with Mississippi's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, ensuring local programs, events, and provider resources remain visible within a coordinated statewide system.

Key features include:

continuously updated directories of mental health, substance use, disability, basic needs, SDoH, and community services across all counties

an AI-powered Navigator that helps users identify relevant services based on individual needs

evidence-based self-assessments and recovery resources, including WRAP ®

regional platforms highlighting local events, announcements, and provider information

"More and more, people are willing to talk about their mental health and are ready to seek help. But many still do not know where to start or where to turn," said Wendy Bailey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. "The Mississippi Network of Care offers one place where individuals and families can find mental health services and other essential community resources."

The launch marks a significant step in modernizing access to care while strengthening coordination among state agencies, providers, and local communities.

About Network of Care

Founded more than 25 years ago, Network of Care provides digital infrastructure for behavioral health and social services systems in more than 20 states, helping communities improve access and connect individuals to needed care.

About Mississippi Department of Mental Health

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health administers and operates state behavioral health programs, a mental health community living program, and a specialized behavioral health program for youth. These programs serve designated counties or service areas and offer community living and community services.

SOURCE Trilogy Integrated Resources