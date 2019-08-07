Network of nonprofit charter schools educating underserved students announces 95 percent graduation rate

The number of total scholarship dollars awarded to students across the five schools this year reached $14.8 million.

"Once again we are thrilled at the dedication of our scholars, teachers and staff," said Khori Whittaker, CEO of Lighthouse Academies. "These outcomes reflect our belief that with the proper support all students can graduate from high school prepared for college, career, and life. We are so proud of all of our graduating scholars for achieving this milestone in their lives."

100 percent of students in Gary, Jacksonville and Indy-East were accepted to a two or four-year college or university. LHA alumni have attended post-secondary institutions including Cornell University, Indiana State University, Wellesley College, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Bethany College, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Calumet, Bernard College, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis and many others.

"Graduating from high school is an important educational milestone," said Lynise Harris, Chief Program Officer at Lighthouse Academies. "We are happy that once again we focused on ensuring our scholars achieved this goal! This means they have an opportunity to matriculate to college and prepare for a career and life."

About Lighthouse Academies

Lighthouse Academies is a national network of 13 public charter schools in locations with the greatest need, representing the greatest challenge and greatest opportunity for transformation. They provide opportunities for children to discover, achieve and prepare for success in college, career and life. They work relentlessly to achieve these outcomes through a model that transforms children's futures, using their passion for creativity and innovation to transform underserved communities through quality public education.

