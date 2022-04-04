Network Packet Broker Market revenue to cross USD 1 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

40 Gbps segment captured 25% of the network packet broker market share in 2021. 40 Gbps network packet broker solutions provide high power and flexibility of network traffic management. They help the network engineers to easily solve application performance issues. They offer several benefits such as easy to configure, enhanced network visibility, develop high bandwidth pillar between packet broker and remote sites, and support a huge number of monitoring appliances.

The large enterprises are estimated to register growth of 5% during 2022 to 2028 led by the increasing trend of remote connectivity across large enterprises. Large enterprises are increasingly using network packet broker solutions to improve their business processes and transform their network infrastructure. They use applications that require enhanced performance connectivity and high reliability to manage a large amount of data, increasing the popularity of network packet broker solutions as network packet broker solutions.

The government sector in the network packet broker market is poised to expand at more than 5% growth rate through 2028 owing to the growing popularity of cloud computing technology across the government sector. Government agencies are extensively adopting advanced reliable technologies in order to process their data and reduce the risks of security threats. The network packet broker solutions offer several benefits such as improved operational efficiency, flexibility, scalability, protection against cyberthreats, remote configuration, and others.

Europe network packet broker market is projected to grow exponentially on account of the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing demand for 5G network. The well-established telecom sector in the region is another factor supporting the market expansion. The major leaders operating in the region are extensively working on developing advanced network packet broker solutions.

The major players operating in the market are Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Garland Technology, Gigamon, NetScout Systems, Inc., and Keysight Technologies. The companies are focusing on forming strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio.

