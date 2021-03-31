Network Partners Announces Acquisition Of The FlexPro Group, LLC

WARSAW, Ind., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Partners, a high-growth professional services firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The FlexPro Group, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based project management consulting firm, focused solely on the life sciences industry.

FlexPro is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia with primary service offerings of project management in drug product development, commercialization, and supply chain optimization.

With its core expertise in professional project execution coupled with deep subject matter knowledge, FlexPro's industry-certified experts utilize proven project management processes and strong technical and scientific capability to deliver results on-time and on-budget. The new product development of drugs is a very complex process; engaging FlexPro's services increases the probability of successful commercialization of these assets so patients have access to new therapies sooner. Additionally, with the ever-changing landscape of supply chains in the industry, FlexPro works to optimize these supply chain processes to provide a solid return on investment for its clients.

Founded in 2008, FlexPro's clients include the top global pharmaceutical giants as well as emerging biotechnology companies.

The acquisition of FlexPro is in line with Network Partners' company strategy to expand its Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Packaging Engineering, Cold Chain and Labeling services to the broader life sciences industry in pharmaceutical and biotechnology. FlexPro's offerings are highly complementary to the existing range of services provided by Network Partners, who are leaders in providing professional services to the Medical Device industry. Adding FlexPro's 40+ team members to Network Partners' current 175-member team positions the company to meet the ever-growing client demand for high performing life sciences professionals.

FlexPro has received multiple recognitions including America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine, Top 25 Management Consulting Firm by The Philadelphia Business Journal, and Corporate Culture Award Winner by SmartCEO. The FlexPro culture is built on the core values of flexibility, productivity, and professionalism. Employees value the opportunity to engage in challenging and diverse engagements in the field of life sciences, where they positively impact patients' lives every day, while also maintaining a healthy work-life harmony in their own lives.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of FlexPro, which expands our professional services offering especially in the areas of pharmaceutical and biotechnology," said Tim Early, CEO of Network Partners. "This acquisition provides the opportunity to expand our services and continue supporting new and existing clients – working together on the common goal of providing products to patients. FlexPro is an excellent fit for Network Partners, both strategically and culturally, and demonstrates our commitment to developing our market leading positions through additional services and geographic expansion."

FlexPro Co-Founder and CEO, Rose Cook added, "Joining Network Partners creates tremendous value for our clients and the people of FlexPro. We will have additional capabilities to service our clients throughout the U.S., while creating new career opportunities for our people in a company culture that aligns very well with FlexPro's core values."

About Network Partners

Network Partners, an Inc. 5000 company, is a top provider of life sciences professionals, equipping leaders for success by complementing their teams. Serving some of the largest medical device companies in the world, Network Partners' professionals provide immediate, valuable contributions in Regulatory Affairs, Quality, Packaging Engineering, Cold Chain, Labeling and Project Management.

www.networkpartners.com

