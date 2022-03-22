DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirries DART is a holistic network, digital experience, and application performance monitoring (NPM, DEM, and APM) solution. DART makes complete visibility possible across all cloud network infrastructures. With a comprehensive set of monitoring tools, DART tracks all network flows and application transactions across the AWS environment, North-South, and East-West in a non-intrusive, cost-effective manner. The result? All digital experiences and applications performances are visible and measured in real-time to ensure Quality of Experience (QoE) across the organization.

DART analyzes all network sessions and application transactions in the AWS environment in real-time. It produces hundreds of detailed metrics on voice, video, and application performance to identify and isolate trouble spots. DART detects all error conditions in the network path, bottlenecks, application latency, and web application issues for each flow.

"We are excited to offer Network Performance as a Service (NPaaS) on AWS Marketplace using our DART Platform," said Rick Aguirre, CEO Cirries Technologies Inc. Creating our DART product suite for the Tier 1 Telco market has allowed us to introduce a robust, highly scalable option for Enterprises to cost effectively monitor all aspects of the communication flows into and inside of the AWS Infrastructure.

DART has two components that are required in the initial installation: (1) DART Packet Sensors that monitor your AWS application using the AWS VPC Mirroring service, and (2) DART Performance Management Center – the real time analytics platform. DART Packet Sensors are distributed as needed in the AWS infrastructure and generate smart metadata from packets for each flow monitored. All DART Packet Sensors forward this smart metadata to the DART Performance Management Center in AWS. As applications and/or the levels of traffic change, additional DART Packet Sensors can be deployed through AWS Marketplace in 1 Gbps and 3 Gbps instances.

This architecture ensures the QoE KPIs are met for each Digital Experience including; Employee/Customer sessions and machine to machine communications. DART enables network and IT professionals to be notified automatically of any network or application issues or anomalies in real-time, including the recommended plan of action to resolve the issue and to reduce the Mean Time to Repair.

DART is available in AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) which is automatically deployed in an Amazon Elastic Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance via CloudFormation.

ABOUT CIRRIES

Cirries provides a holistic network intelligence solution across cloud, virtual, software-defined and physical infrastructures. Our commitment is to deliver the highest level of real-time visibility and diagnostics to Communication Service Providers and Enterprises, ensuring Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are met for all digital services. Our solution provides unsurpassed insights into customer and workforce QoE, application performance and machine to machine performance.

