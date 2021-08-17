Network Remedy Named Best Managed IT Service Provider in Silicon Valley by Digital.com

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named Network Remedy among the best managed IT services in San Francisco and San Jose for 2021. The top firms were evaluated based on multiple service lines, size of firm, and industry focus.

Network Remedy and other providers were expected to offer a variety of services with options for remote or on-premises support. The study also included both large and small firms to help businesses find cost-effective and customizable solutions for their needs. Experts at Digital.com examined providers that work with clients across various industries and different types of organizations.

Digital.com's research team assessed hundreds of companies across the region based on 10 different variables. To access the complete list of best managed IT services, please visit

ABOUT NETWORK REMEDY

Founded in 2001 by CEO Amon Prasad, Network Remedy has grown to become a trusted source of industry-leading IT management and cloud technologies. Our team of seasoned professionals can help you with your marketing, management, and business development needs, as well. We excel at what we do because we understand people. We'll bring the best out of your business by understanding both your organizational needs in addition to knowing the individuals that make your company unique. Whether you're an established firm looking to upgrade or a startup searching for technological guidance, you can count on us to listen carefully, offer several potential solutions, and consequently let you decide on the best path forward.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/ .

