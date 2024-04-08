Network Security Firewall Market size is set to grow by USD 4.73 bn from 2024-2028,rising adoption of cloud and implementation of byod boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network security firewall market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.73 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.27% during the forecast period. The network security firewall market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing by enterprises in various industries. Cloud firewalls, as a service (FWaaS), offer benefits such as high availability, scalability, and seamless integration with third-party applications. They protect against various threats, including phishing emails, spam messages, malware, and network intrusions, making them essential for consistent firewall coverage in today's digital landscape.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Security Firewall Market 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Network Security Firewall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Telefonica SA, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Cellusys ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infobip Ltd., and Omobio Pvt. Ltd

Segment Overview

This network security firewall market report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based) Type (Solutions, Services) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Deployment

In the evolving cybersecurity landscape, network security firewalls play a pivotal role in safeguarding organizations against various threats. Traditional firewalls offer foundational security through stateful inspection and intrusion detection, while next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) provide advanced features like deep packet inspection, application awareness, and intrusion prevention systems. Cyber resiliency practices incorporate email security, VPNs, and SMS firewall solutions. Telecom service providers offer professional services, integrating AI, big data, and ML for real-time streaming analysis. Cloud computing, IPv4, IPv6, and signaling network evolution require consistent firewall coverage, including Diameter attacks protection. Digital transformation brings web applications, cloud technologies, and security services, necessitating network safety and security protocols. Cyberattacks, scams, phishing emails, and spam messages are mitigated through security components and protocols. Network security firewalls, including cloud firewall solutions and Firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) in SASE platforms, ensure malware detection and user location tracking. Network security providers offer comprehensive protection against Diameter attacks and other advanced threats.

Geography Overview

The Network Security Firewall market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the digital transformation in telecommunication and the increasing adoption of IPv6 protocols, signaling network evolution. The rising use of web applications, cloud technologies, and IoT-based devices has led to an increased need for Network Security Firewalls. Telecom service providers are implementing real-time streaming analysis and security services to prevent cyberattacks, scams, phishing emails, and spam messages. Government regulations, such as the National Cyber Strategy in the US, are imposing stringent security protocols on data security and consumer privacy. Firewall solutions, including Cloud firewall solutions and Firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), are becoming essential components of network safety. Network Security Firewalls provide consistent coverage against Diameter attacks, malware detection, and SMS firewall solutions for A2P messaging. Mobile security technologies are also crucial in preventing ransomware attacks, coin mining, and other cyber threats. The SASE platform offers comprehensive network security protection for enterprises, ensuring fire protection and network safety in the era of cloud computing and big data.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The network security firewall market is growing due to rising cyber threats against industries like BFSI, healthcare, telecom, government, and IT. Vendors like Juniper Networks introduce new technologies, such as SASE architecture, to mitigate risks and identify infected devices. Keywords: cyberattacks, ransomware, coin mining, network security, firewalls, IoT, cloud computing, SMS firewall, A2P messaging, AI, ML, VPNs, professional services, telecom providers. Organizations adopt advanced solutions for email security, VPNs, and network intrusion prevention.

The network security firewall market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing volume of sensitive data and the rising number of cyberattacks. In 2021, approximately 447 million consumer records were accessed by hackers, highlighting the need for advanced solutions. Key technologies include AI, ML, cloud computing, and SASE platforms, as well as traditional methods like firewalls, email security, and VPNs. Providers of security services and telecom services play crucial roles in network safety. Cyber threats continue to evolve, necessitating consistent firewall coverage and malware detection solutions.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

In today's digital transformation era, the Network Security Firewall market plays a crucial role in safeguarding corporate emails, telecommunication networks, and cloud computing environments from cyber-attacks. Firewalls, including Network Security Firewalls and VPNs, are essential cyber resiliency practices that provide network safety by filtering traffic based on predetermined security rules. Email security solutions, such as SMS firewalls and A2P messaging filters, are integral components of Network Security Firewalls. These features protect against threats like phishing and spam, ensuring professional services remain uninterrupted. Real-time streaming analysis and IoT integration are modern advancements in Network Security Firewalls, offering enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats. Firewall installation and configuration are critical aspects, ensuring optimal speed and fire protection for your organization's network infrastructure. Cloud computing and big data adoption necessitate robust cyber security solutions, making Network Security Firewalls an indispensable investment for businesses seeking to maintain network security and fire protection in the face of increasing cyber threats.

Market Research Overview

The Network Security Firewall market is a critical segment of the cybersecurity industry, focusing on providing robust protection against unauthorized access, malware, and other cyber threats. The market comprises various solutions and technologies, including Cloud Firewalls, Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), and Software-Defined Firewalls (SD-Firewalls). These firewalls employ advanced features such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), deep packet inspection (DPI), and application control to secure networks. The market is driven by the increasing number of cyber attacks and the need for organizations to protect their sensitive data. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are fueling the demand for advanced firewall solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with key players such as Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point leading the way.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Type

Solutions



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio