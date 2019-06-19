Network Security Firewall Market to Reach a Market Size of $6 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research
Jun 19, 2019, 09:45 ET
NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Network Security Firewall Market, published by KBV research, The Global Network Security Firewall Market size is expected to reach $6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. A network security firewall includes network traffic management by monitoring threat invasion across networks. The significant advantages of network security firewalls are to enhance network security by defending it against multiple threats such as botnets, command and control servers, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day threats. Network firewall security will therefore assist to stop unlawful user entry, which is one of the market's growth factors.
The North America market would dominate the Global Network Security Firewall Solutions Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 - 2024). Asia Pacific is expected to evolve over the forecast period due to the rise in cyber-attacks and investment in security appliances. In addition, increasing internet penetration in nations such as Japan and South Korea leads to more cyber threats, leading to the use of firewall solutions China firewall as a service industry accounts for the largest income share as most businesses rely on cloud computation to deploy software apps.
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/network-security-firewall-market/
The On-Premises market dominated the Global Network Security Firewall Market by Deployment 2017. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 - 2024). The Network Function Virtualization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% during (2018 - 2024). Most medium and large companies are now active on the Internet and are linked to an organizational network. Network security firewalls are therefore used for the maintenance of network safety between the external network and the inner network to safeguard the company from fraud and data violations. Network firewalls also help companies to secure communication paths from unlawful access and information misuse, and the network security firewalls market is thus rapidly expanding.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Dell technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, SAP SE, Tata communications limited, Twilio Inc., Orange S.A., and AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the Network Security Firewall market.
Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation
By Component
- Solutions
- SMS Firewall
- A2P Messaging
- P2A Messaging
- Signaling Firewall
- SS7 Firewall
- Diameter Firewall
- Services
- Consulting, Integration & Deployment
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Network Function Virtualization
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Dell technologies Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet
- SAP SE
- Tata communications limited
- Twilio Inc.
- Orange S.A.
- Adaptive Mobile Security Ltd.
