Network Security Market to Hit $40 B by 2028 with Cloud-Based Solutions Driving the Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cloud-First Strategies and Digital Transformation to Drive Rapid Adoption of SSE and WAF Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide network security market, including firewall, SSE, traditional SWG appliance, WAF, and ADC segments, is expected to grow to nearly $40 B by 2028. This growth is driven by a significant shift in enterprise security spending towards cloud-based Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions, which are forecasted to achieve mid-teen double-digit CAGRs, in contrast to the single-digit CAGR projected for traditional firewall solutions.

"We're seeing a major pivot in how enterprises approach security, with SSE and SaaS-based WAF solutions taking center stage due to their superior flexibility and scalability as cloud-delivered solutions," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "As organizations increasingly embrace cloud-first strategies and digital transformation, these advanced security models are becoming indispensable, driving rapid market growth," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the Network Security 5-Year July 2024 Forecast Report:

SSE Market : The SSE market is anticipated to surpass $10 B by 2028, with a double-digit CAGR. This robust growth is driven by the increasing transition of security perimeters to cloud-based services, catering to the needs of distributed applications and hybrid work models.

: The SSE market is anticipated to surpass by 2028, with a double-digit CAGR. This robust growth is driven by the increasing transition of security perimeters to cloud-based services, catering to the needs of distributed applications and hybrid work models. WAF Market : Driven by the increased emphasis on digital transformation initiatives and the necessity of securely deploying enterprise applications on the Internet, the WAF market is projected to grow robustly. It is expected to reach nearly $6 B by 2028, reflecting a double-digit CAGR.

: Driven by the increased emphasis on digital transformation initiatives and the necessity of securely deploying enterprise applications on the Internet, the WAF market is projected to grow robustly. It is expected to reach nearly by 2028, reflecting a double-digit CAGR. Firewall Market : The Firewall market is projected to grow at a single-digit CAGR, reaching over $19 B by 2028. While near-term softness is expected as the market corrects from the pandemic-induced surge, a new refresh cycle is anticipated to alleviate this, though it won't be as strong as the post-pandemic boom.

: The Firewall market is projected to grow at a single-digit CAGR, reaching over by 2028. While near-term softness is expected as the market corrects from the pandemic-induced surge, a new refresh cycle is anticipated to alleviate this, though it won't be as strong as the post-pandemic boom. Form Factor Shift: SaaS and virtual-based solutions are expected to grow at a 16 percent CAGR, compared to 6 percent for physical appliances. By 2026, SaaS and virtual-based solutions are projected to account for over half of the Network Security market.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group publishes the Network Security 5-year forecasts offering a complete overview of the industry with tables covering the same segments and metrics captured in our quarterly reports. In addition, the forecasts provide a comprehensive overview of market trends by including historical data as far back as 1998. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group