Network Security Software Market to Reach a Market Size of $24.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
Sep 26, 2019, 09:45 ET
NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Network Security Software Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Network Security Software Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The network architecture today is complex and is witnessing a threat environment that constantly changes. At the same time, attackers are always making attempts to find and exploit the vulnerabilities of networks. The weakness of network architecture is spread across several areas like devices, applications, data, users, and locations. Consequently, there are various network security management tools and applications that are used today to address individual threats, exploits, and regulatory non-compliance.
The Firewall market dominated the Global Network Security Software Market by Solution Type 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period. The Antivirus/Antimalware market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Data Loss Prevention and DDoS Mitigation market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.2% during (2019 - 2025).
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/network-security-software-market/
The North America market dominated the Global Large Enterprises Network Security Software Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. It is predicted that the early implementation of network security software solutions and the existence of several vendors providing protection and mitigation of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) will drive market growth in the region. In the region, enterprises are increasingly implementing network security software solutions for early detection and prevention of threats. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2019 - 2025).
The Government & Public Sector market dominated the Global Network Security Software Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technology has resulted in increased cyber-attacks, thefts, and data acquiring through unlawful access. The network security software helps improve data and critical information security and limits the threat of unidentified access. Since they are cost-effective, the government is increasingly adopting network security solutions. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2019 - 2025). The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Aerospace and Defense market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.1% during (2019 - 2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Avast PLC, Qualys, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., FireMon LLC, IBM Corporation and AT&T, Inc.
Global Network Security Software Market Segmentation
By Component
- Solution
- Firewall
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Data Loss Prevention and DDoS Mitigation
- Unified Threat Management
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
- Network Access Control and Secure Web Gateways
- Vulnerability Scanning and Sandboxing
- Others
- Services
- Integration & Deployment
- Advisory & Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Type
- On Premise
- Cloud
By End User
- Government & Public Sector
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Energy & Utilities
- Aerospace and Defense
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- SolarWinds Corporation
- Symantec Corporation
- FireEye, Inc.
- Avast PLC
- Qualys, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- FireMon LLC
- IBM Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
About Us:
SOURCE KBV Research
