Network Services and Strategic Market Alliance Combine To Create Largest Global Member-Owned Distribution Organization

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Services Company ("Network") and Strategic Market Alliance ("SMA"), leading providers of supply chain solutions in the janitorial, sanitation, foodservice and packaging industries, today announced the combination of the two companies, creating a global member-owned distribution organization.

The combined company will have over $22 billion in revenue with over 130 distributor members and over 900 locations in 50 countries.

SMA's value-based approach to supply chain solutions is uniquely aligned with Network's existing corporate goals and business practices. "Local distribution is critical to our success," said Alan Tomblin, President and CEO of Network. "This enables us to do more for our national and multi-national corporate account customers who require a centralized approach to their business but also seek customized local service."

"In a short period of time, with the support of 57 prominent distributor organizations in the US and Canada, SMA created a legacy built on enhancing the well-being, prosperity and growth of its trading partners and associates," said Richard McGann, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMA. "This, in the end, aligns well with the goals and aspirations of Network, the preeminent category leader, and makes the merger of two well-established like-minded organizations exciting and full of even greater opportunity to serve."

"This is an opportunity to maximize value for our customers, members and suppliers," said David Wax, Executive Vice President at Waxie Sanitary Supply and Chairman, Network Board of Directors. "Our organizations share the same competitive advantage of unparalleled customer service at the local level and that will fuel our future growth."

"There are great synergies between our companies and this is a great opportunity to further establish our position together as a market leader," said John Caldwell, Executive Vice President at Joshen Paper and Packaging, and Chair of the SMA Board of Directors.

The newly combined organization will operate under the name, Network Services Company, with Alan Tomblin serving as CEO. Network and SMA have agreed in principle to close by the end of the year. "This is the best of the best in the distribution industry," said Tomblin, "and we look forward to building our business together with the continued unmatched service and support for our customers."

About Network Services Company

Founded in 1968, Network Services Company is a leading distributor headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois. With more than 700 distribution centers and a collective 33,000 employees, Network provides a wide range of janitorial, sanitation, print, foodservice, packaging products and supply chain programs for specialized markets such as healthcare, hospitality, packaging, foodservice, grocery, and commercial real estate. In more than 50 countries and territories, Network's customers include corporate, mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. For information about Network, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com.

About Strategic Market Alliance

Strategic Market Alliance is an interdependent member-owned cooperative serving as a catalyst for optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of all stakeholders within our sphere of influence.

Comprised of North America's leading janitorial, sanitation and foodservice distributors, SMA's mission is to create value-based business solutions that result in mutually beneficial and sustainable partnerships between suppliers, member distributor owners and our mutual customers.

