Network Services Company Awarded Chicago's Best & Brightest to Work For®

"Repeatedly, when asked what our constituents love about NETWORK their response is, it's the people. Our associates are our competitive advantage. We have a responsibility to continue to invest in them to ensure a committed, engaged, and high performing team," said Katie Snider, NETWORK's Vice President of Human Resources. "We work together to provide our associates the opportunity to enrich their lives, build our business, and strengthen our community."

NETWORK will be honored at the annual National Best and Brightest Conference being held virtually this year, July 20 – 24.

About Network Services Company

Founded in 1968, Network Services Company is a leading global B2B distributor providing a wide range of janitorial, sanitation, print, foodservice, packaging products and supply chain programs for specialized markets including healthcare, hospitality, packaging, foodservice, grocery, and commercial real estate. With more than 1,000 distribution centers and a collective 33,000 employees in more than 52 countries and territories, NETWORK's customers include corporate, mid-sized and large companies. For information about NETWORK, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com.

Contact Monica Saviano 224.361.2270 [email protected]

SOURCE Network Services Company

Related Links

networkdistribution.com

