Network Services Company Closes Deal; Becomes Largest Member-Owned Distribution Organization

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Services Company ("Network") announces the completion of their landmark deal with Strategic Market Alliance ("SMA") to combine the two companies. The transaction closed Dec. 31, and creates the largest member-owned global distribution organization providing supply chain solutions to the janitorial, sanitation, foodservice and packaging industries.

"Local representation and support from our distributors is our special sauce, our lifeblood, that allows us to deliver true value in the supply chain," said Alan Tomblin, President and CEO of Network. "When we talk to customers, their challenge is clear. Today's purchasing professionals need a supply partner that's easy to do business with and provides comprehensive service across their footprint. Joining forces as a single distribution entity extends our competitive advantage to an even broader range of organizations. Expanding the reach of our formula for success will drive stronger results for customers, member distributors, and supplier partners."

The company will generate over $20 billion in revenue with over 130 distributor members and more than 900 locations in 52 countries. Operating as Network Services Company the organization is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Network will continue to be led by Tomblin.

About Network Services Company

Founded in 1968, Network Services Company is a leading global B2B distributor providing a wide range of janitorial, sanitation, print, foodservice, packaging products and supply chain programs for specialized markets including healthcare, hospitality, packaging, foodservice, grocery, and commercial real estate. With more than 900 distribution centers and a collective 33,000 employees in more than 52 countries and territories, Network's customers include corporate, mid-sized and large companies. For information about Network, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com.

Contact Monica Saviano 224.361.2270

msaviano@networkdistribution.com

SOURCE Network Services Company

Related Links

networkdistribution.com

