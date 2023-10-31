Network Slicing Market size to grow by USD 821.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Aarna Networks Inc., Amdocs Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Slicing Market Facts at a Glance:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Slicing Market 2023-2027

Companies: Aarna Networks Inc., Amdocs Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Tambora Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, Viavi Solutions Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Component (solution and services) and end-user (communication service providers and enterprises).

Component (solution and services) and end-user (communication service providers and enterprises). Geographies: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa.

The network slicing market size is expected to grow by USD 821.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 28.28%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's overall growth. The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is estimated to increase in industrial applications in North America, especially in developed economies such as the US and Canada. In the US, a major market in the region, the telecom sector is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Hence, the increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US is one of the major factors driving the growth of the network slicing market in the region. For more key insights on the market share of various regions and much more- Download a sample report

Network Slicing Market: Development of smart infrastructures to drive growth

The development of smart infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global network slicing market.

Smart cities have become more popular in recent years, with the development of next-generation wireless technologies such as Li-Fi, 5G, LoRa, and network slicing, as well as the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Furthermore, 3G and 4G were introduced before the true emergence of IoT and smart devices. They lag significantly in terms of the technologies required to support such a complex network.

Thus, network operators need to upgrade their infrastructure to accommodate the devices that will account for USD 1.7 trillion in consumer spending by 2020.

in consumer spending by 2020. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of network slicing during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Network Slicing Market: Strategic Collaboration Among Market Participants

Strategic collaboration among market participants is an emerging trend in the global network slicing market.

Market participants from different industries, such as information technology solutions, telecommunication network infrastructure, utilities, and semiconductor integrated circuits (IC), are significantly investing in 5G technology.

5G technology can provide network transmission speeds of very high magnitudes compared with 4G networks.

The integration of HMI technologies across end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and utility is driving the demand for networks that can support high-bandwidth applications with low latency.

Hence, the development of 5G network infrastructure will accelerate the demand for network slicing during the forecast period.

To know about more key market drivers, trends, and challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Network Slicing Market Players:

The network slicing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aarna Networks Inc., Amdocs Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Tambora Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, Viavi Solutions Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp.

Network Slicing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (communication service providers and enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Access threats are reduced by using a network slicing system with software and people who manage or configure IT infrastructure using network slicing solution tools. Systems for network slicing can be implemented as hardware appliances, on-premises software, or software as a service (SaaS). Network slicing also enables operators to reach out to new customers by providing customized solutions for various industry verticals, which allows for a large volume of customized use cases to generate entirely new revenue streams. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Network Slicing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 821.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aarna Networks Inc., Amdocs Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Parallel Wireless Inc., Tambora Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Turk Telekomunikasyon AS, Viavi Solutions Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

