Network Switches Market is Projected To Reach USD 40770 Million In 2029 With A CAGR of 4.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Switches market is segmented by Type - Fixed Managed, Fixed Unmanaged, Modular Switches, Segment by End Users - Residential Use, Office or Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Others.. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Networking Category.

The Global Network Switches market is projected to reach USD 40770 million in 2029, increasing from USD 29450 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Network Switches Market

To handle the growing data traffic and ensure error-free connectivity, the rapid development of cloud computing and data centers has increased the demand for high-performance network devices, especially switches. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Network Switches Market.

In addition, the ongoing digital revolution in Telecommunications, healthcare, and finance requires scalable and reliable networks, which motivates companies to invest in the latest switching technologies. As a result, the network switch market continues to grow due to the growing demand for fast, secure, and integrated networks in today's digital environment.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31D8866/global-network-switches

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET

The complexity of data centers is rising as a result of virtualization and a rise in end device numbers. Companies that want to geographically extend their operations must use efficient data center networking strategies. It is challenging to respond to quickly changing security risks and put new technologies into the market when using traditional data center management strategies. More and more commercial organizations are embracing the use of managed switches to resolve these problems and maintain the flexibility and security of data centers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Network Switches Market.

There is a greater demand for dependable network switches that can manage the increasing traffic as a result of the growth of IoT devices, cloud computing, and big data analytics. Furthermore, the development of virtualization technologies and software-defined networking (SDN) necessitates the use of sophisticated switches that can change to accommodate these changing topologies. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Network Switches Market

Demand for network switches is growing as edge computing becomes more popular. Edge computing reduces latency and increases system performance by bringing data processing and storage closer to the point of production. Businesses need intelligent and flexible network switches that can handle the distribution of data and workloads across edge devices, data centers, and clouds to enable edge computing environments. This factor is expected to stimulate the growth of the network switch market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-31D8866/Global_Network_Switches_Market

NETWORK SWITCHES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Cisco, and Huawei, among others, are the major manufacturers of network switches. About 48% of the market for network switches is accounted for by the top 3 companies.

Network switches are most popular in North America, where they account for around 37% of global sales, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period, the North American region is anticipated to account for the highest share of the market for network switches. The need for more IT capacity and the expanding use of new data center technologies are to blame for this.

Inquire For Customization :

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-31D8866/Global_Network_Switches_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-37A9089/Global_Quantum_Key_Distribution_QKD_Market

Key players

Cisco, Huawei, Arista Networks, HPE, Juniper, Dell Technologies, Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent, D-Link, TP-Link, Extreme Networks, Ruijie Networks, NETGEAR, Fortinet, Inc., Hikvision, Fujitsu, Panasonic, Allied Telesis.

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-31D8866/Global_Network_Switches_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31D8866&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- C-RAN Market was valued at USD 720.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1026 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- VPN Market was valued at USD 25.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 75.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- Network Virtualization Software Market

- Network Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 3167.6 Million by 2028, from USD 1061.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2028.

- Network Security Market was valued at USD 18,480 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 63,398 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- Network Packet Broker Market is projected to reach USD 1154.8 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 778.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2023 and 2028.

- The global SVOD market size is projected to reach USD 115,153.76 million by 2028, from USD 62,812.48 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.16% during 2022-2028.

- Network Traffic Analysis Tool Market

- Network Security Policy Management Software Market

- Vector Network Analyzer VNA Calibration Kit Market

- Mobile Content Delivery Network Market

- On premise Network Attached Storage Market

- Network attached Storage Market

- Heterogeneous Networks Market was valued at USD 34070 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 72030 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Network Detection and Response NDR Software Market was valued at USD 2313.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3281.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 235.52 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1,785.32 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Superconducting Quantum Interferometer Sensor market

- Quantum Chip Market was valued at USD 162 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1943.8 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 51.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Edge Ai hardware Market size was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 38.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- Ethernet Switches Sales Market

- The global Industrial Ethernet Switch market was valued at USD 31180 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 35500 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Global Managed Ethernet Switches Market

- Global Programmable Ethernet Switch Market

- Global Network Fiber Optic Transceiver Market

- The global connector market was valued at USD 62.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 114.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size is projected to reach USD 26390 million by 2028, from USD 5442.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2022-2028.

Similar Reports for Network Switches Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/659

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/660

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/661

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports