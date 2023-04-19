Network switches market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2022 to 2027, Growing data volumes across enterprises to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the network switches market, and it is expected to grow by USD 10,802.22 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.13% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The growing data volumes across enterprises is a key trend influencing market growth. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, AI, IoT, 5G, and ML applications has led to significant changes in IT infrastructure. Various industries, such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, finance, aviation and defense systems, healthcare and life sciences, smart agriculture, and smart infrastructure, use these technologies. As a result, data loads have increased significantly, which requires advanced network switches for higher bandwidth transfer of data to servers and storage systems. These factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Switches Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DrayTek Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLANET Technology Corp., Ruijie Networks Co., and TP Link Corp. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing investments in data center construction are driving market growth. Various companies have constructed their own data centers or have rented data center space due to the significant increase in the amount of data. The growing popularity of cloud computing is expected to further drive the demand for data centers. Several companies are investing in constructing new data centers. For example, in May 2022, NTT Ltd. accounted that it would open its new data center, NAV1A, in India. Similarly, in August 2022, Google Cloud announced three brand-new cloud regions in APAC. The rising investments in the construction of data centers will drive the demand for various networking devices, such as network switches, during the forecast period.

Network switches market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Servers and storage providers



Telecommunication providers



Enterprise and industrial usage

Technology

100 GbE



10 GbE



40 GbE



100 MbE and 1 GbE

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The servers and storage providers segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the construction of cloud data centers globally as well as the migration of many large businesses and government data centers from 10GbE to 40GbE/100GbE ethernet switches. Network switches connect various devices to the same network, which eases information sharing. During the forecast period, the rising demand for network switches from server and storage providers will drive the growth of the segment.

Network switches market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our network switches market report covers the following areas:

The high operational costs of network switches are challenging market growth. Network switches are useful in networking operations. However, the cost of these switches increases with the incorporation of features such as processors, memory, cabling, and connectors. Additional security features further increase the cost of network switches. Industrial switches require routine maintenance for continuous operation, which results in high replacement costs. This, in turn, increases the operating costs for end users. Thus, the high operational costs of network switches can impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial

Network switches market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the network switches market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the network switches market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ALE International - The company offers Omni Switch 6360 Stackable Gigabit Ethernet LAN Switch, which is ideally used for workstations, access points, IP telephony, and critical IoT deployments.

The company offers Omni Switch 6360 Stackable Gigabit Ethernet LAN Switch, which is ideally used for workstations, access points, IP telephony, and critical IoT deployments. Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers 7020 R series network switches, which allow networks to scale out high-performance of two-tier networks to provide predictable and consistent application performance. These switches are used in applications related to high-performance storage or streaming videos.

The company offers 7020 R series network switches, which allow networks to scale out high-performance of two-tier networks to provide predictable and consistent application performance. These switches are used in applications related to high-performance storage or streaming videos. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers High-capacity Trident 4 Ethernet Switch, which has comprehensive single-chip integration of smart buffer technology, large table scale, rich packet processing, and traffic management features to provide versatility demanded by modern network infrastructure.

Network switches market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist network switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the network switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of network switches market vendors

Network Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,802.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ALE International, Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DrayTek Corp., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLANET Technology Corp., Ruijie Networks Co., and TP Link Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

