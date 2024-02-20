Network Tokenisation Market Forecast Shows Robust Growth through 2028 with Rising Security and AI Advancements

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Tokenisation Market: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The proliferation of digital transactions and the escalating need for robust security measures have led to the growth of the network tokenisation market. A new comprehensive research report examining this vital financial sector is now available, offering detailed insights and predictions for the period 2023-2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics enabling stakeholders to harness opportunities and navigate challenges with strategic efficiency.

As e-commerce and mobile payments continue to soar, the significance of network tokenisation in safeguarding these transactions against fraud is more pronounced than ever. The report evaluates the application of network tokens across various platforms, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, pinpointing the evolving technological trends that contribute to market expansion.Emerging Trends and Strategic Analysis



The necessity of network tokenisation in addressing fraud prevention.

prevention. Analyzed prospective growth trajectory and outlook for network tokenisation technology providers.

Assessment of network tokenisation as a critical driver for enhancing transaction authorization rates.

In an increasingly digital world, where cyber threats are at an all-time high, network tokenisation emerges as a key player in payment security. The report highlights the substantial impact of AI and machine learning on the development and efficiency of tokenisation solutions.

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape



With market revenue set to increase significantly by 2028, and an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 25.6% from 2022 to 2028, industry players and stakeholders must pay close attention to the report's insights. The Competitor Leaderboard section evaluates key vendors, scrutinizing strengths and robustness in the context of the market, thereby offering comparative strategic insights.

Global Reach and In-Depth Forecasts



The analysis covers a wide array of metrics that span across 60 countries, breaking down revenue generation and tokenised transactions by type and region. This granular approach offers stakeholders a global perspective on market dynamics:

Segment analysis emphasizes the necessity of network tokenisation in the wake of ever-increasing digital payments, offering a clear scene of the market's segmented growth and the subsequent need for fortified payment protocols.

Answering Critical Market Questions



With an objective to equip businesses, policy makers, and market specialists, the report answers pivotal questions about the current and future market scenarios:

Key market players and their role in shaping the tokenisation landscape.

Regulatory frameworks and the impact of technology trends on the tokenisation market's evolution.

Identification of regional markets poised for the strongest growth in network tokenisation.

This essential research promises to serve as a cornerstone for vendor strategies and market positioning, aiding in the thrust towards more secure and efficient digital payment environments.

For stakeholders, vendors, and merchants within the payments ecosystem, the report not only outlines the benefits and strategic imperatives of implementing network tokenisation but also offers a futuristic roadmap for harnessing its full potential.

Companies Mentioned

Discover

G+D

IDEMIA

Pagos

Worldpay from FIS

Adyen

American Express

Braintree

Carta Worldwide

Discover

Fiserv

G+D

IDEMIA

Mastercard

Pagos

Spreedly

Thales

TokenEx

Visa

Worldpay from FIS

3dcart

Acquired

Adobe

Airbnb

Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Amazon

Apple

Arbor Ventures

Arc'tery

Bank Liberty

BigCommerce

Booking.com

British Airways

CBE (Central Bank of Egypt )

) Central Bank

CheckFree Corporation

Checkout.com

Chewy

Citi

Cognizant

Credorax

Currencycloud

Cybersource

Delta Airlines

dLocal

DocuSign

Dropbox

EasyJet

Ebank

eBay

EBC (Egyptian Banks Company)

E‑Merge

Equifax

Eventbrite

Fitbit

FitPay

Fortress Identity

Garmin

ghd

GitHub

GoFundMe

Google

Gr4vy

Groupon

Harold Mechelynck

HealthCare First Credit Union

Hilton Worldwide

Horizon Investments

Infinity Ventures

Infosys

Ingenico

Inside Secure

JustPark

Konsentus

Kount

Levi's

Lianlian DigiTech Co

Magento

McDonalds

Microsoft

MODO

Mogo

NBT Bank

Netcetera

Nets

New York Community Bank

Nuvei

OpenCart

OptBlue Partners

Oracle

Orbital

PayCentral

PayPal

PayShield

Pizza Express

Point72 Ventures

Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union

PushPay

Rambus

Rappi

RBI (Reserve Bank of India )

) Samsung

Santander

SeatGeek

Secureframe

Shopify

ShopWare

ShopWired

Skyscanner

Smartlink

Sodexo

Spectrum Equity

Spotify

Staley Credit Union

Strawhecker Group

Stripe

Uber

Underscore VC

UnionPay

Unitey Digital Holding

Utilita

Venmo

Warner Bros. Discovery

White Castle

WooCommerce

Worldline

Yodel

Zeta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4oi0rt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets