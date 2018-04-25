Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market and Large Enterprise - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Overview

This report on the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global network traffic analysis solutions market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global network traffic analysis solutions market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5286801



Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Segmentation

The network traffic analysis solutions market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, user type, industry vertical and geography. Based on deployment type, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. Cloud based deployment could be defined as delivery of hosted services over the internet.



Cloud based deployment model can include public, private and hybrid cloud whereas on-premise deployment model would refer to the computation that is located within the physical confines of an organization. The market on the basis of user type has been divided into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The market on the basis of industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Education, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Retail and Others (Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, and Hospitality)



Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the report classifies the global network traffic analysis solutions market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following - the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, GCC Countries, South Africa and Brazil.



The report also includes key developments in the network traffic analysis solutions market. Porter Five Force analysis and financials are also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 - 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 - 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments' market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.



Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global network traffic analysis solutions market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company's capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company's potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the network traffic analysis solutions market include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Ipswitch, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.. Other prominent market players include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC and Netmon Inc.



The Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market is segmented as below:

Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise



Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise



Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Others (Media & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, and Hospitality)



Global Network traffic analysis solutions Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5286801



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/network-traffic-analysis-solutions-market-and-large-enterprise---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2025-300636352.html