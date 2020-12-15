Networking Technology Executive Linda Kahangi Appointed as Chief Information and Operations Officer at Nomadix

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced Linda Kahangi has been appointed as Chief Information and Operations Officer. She joins the global management team to provide strategic guidance over operations, technology infrastructure, information security, network operations center (NOC) and customer service management. As Nomadix continues to expand its market leadership, Kahangi's guidance will ensure the business will continue to deliver the operational efficiencies, product reliability and security, and top-notch customer and partner experiences.

"We are delighted to have Linda join our global management team as she brings a deep and diverse set of skills and experience in technology, IT, operations, customer support and executive leadership," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix. "As we continue to help our partners and customers navigate these challenging times, we've focused on investing in the right people and products to assist in our industry's recovery efforts. We know that with Linda's guidance, we will continue to move forward without compromising on the quality, security and excellence we strive to deliver to the market."

"As Nomadix furthers expansion of our product portfolio from edge networking gateways to a suite of solutions for hotels and multi-tenant properties, we will continue to innovate - both internally and for our customers - to provide reliable, secure and cost-effective offerings," said Kahangi. "I am excited to work with such a talented team to deliver the key technologies needed to ensure connected travelers are productive and feel at home wherever they go."

Kahangi also has a wealth of experience for wireless technologies and ISPs, serving in past roles as VP of Technology and Transformation at SAC Wireless, SVP of Operations and Engineering at Everywhere Wireless, and EVP of Operations for EarthLink. Kahangi was a key driver in helping EarthLink earn JD Powers Customer Satisfaction Awards and Computerworld's "Top 100 Places to Work in IT."

Previously, Kahangi served on the Board of Directors at Tellabs, a global network technology manufacturer, and as president of New Edge Networks. Her experience in the multi-tenant space includes serving as CEO for Alpha Phi International Fraternity, a private provider of student housing, and with Everywhere Wireless, a fixed wireless provider servicing luxury high rises and other MDUs in the Chicago area. During her career, she has been named Georgia CIO of the Year, a Computerworld "Premier 100 IT Leader" and an "InfoWeek 500 Leading IT Innovator." Kahangi received a BS in Computer Science from Iowa State University and an MBA from St. Mary's College of California.

About Nomadix

Nomadix is a world leader in edge gateways and is the industry standard for hospitality. In addition to its flagship hospitality product line, the company also offers reliable, affordable internet provisioning and management solutions for Multi-Tenant Units. The company offers the Nomadix Cloud, a unified solution for hotel owners, brands and managed service providers (MSPs) that enables its suite of products - Nomadix Hotel Portal and Conferencing, Nomadix Casting and Nomadix PBX, as well as greater control and visibility of property network capabilities and performance. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Coggins

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Sami Stansberry

PR for Nomadix

[email protected]

312-481-6251

SOURCE Nomadix

Related Links

http://nomadix.com

