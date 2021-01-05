Networks of Florida Announces New Brand as NOF Technologies

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Networks of Florida, a regionally recognized Information Technology and Cybersecurity Managed Services Provider (MSP) today announced the company's complete rebranding to NOF Technologies. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, and website to better align the company's recent growth outside of Florida and increasing its value proposition in a nationwide market.

The NOF Technologies name is rooted in the company's commitment to building a nationwide presence while maintaining its original belief that the trust placed in the company to provide superior technology support is earned with each interaction. The logo subtly captures this connectedness between NOF and the client and the ability to turn on the power of the technology investment. They believe that Making Technology Work is not just about fixing something which is broken, but also about maximizing technology performance resulting in increased return on investment.

"It's a major milestone and leap of faith for the company, established for over 30 years in the IT market, to rebrand and bring our unique approach to client support nationwide. While most service providers approach solving problems beginning with junior technicians at the Tier I level, NOF Technologies leverages our senior experienced staff to quickly solve the problem so our clients experience reduced down time," said Bill Dunn, CEO and adding, "We realize our clients invested heavily in software and technology and even the most minimum of performance degradation impacts their productivity. That is why we tackle each problem with experience first vice last. This new brand and evolving offerings perfectly illustrate our growing ambition to better position ourselves in the market."

With NOF Technologies, all of business technologies and services – Voice over IP (VoIP) and mobile device management, cloud hosting, business continuity and recovery, network design, engineering and installation, managed IT services and premier cybersecurity offerings along with so much more – are accessible to companies of any size from start up to well established. By eliminating the need to hire, train, retain, and equip a professional IT department, businesses see greater value in partnering with NOF Technologies' professionals and focusing on their core business activities.

Networks of Florida, known for their customer engagement and superior technical support, was established in 1986 as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) and has grown to specialize in all aspects of Information Technology, including cybersecurity solutions. Networks of Florida, now NOF Technologies, has experienced recent growth in its market share from South Florida, the Midwest, and the East Coast.

