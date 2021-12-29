NetworkTigers Meraki Network Equipment End-of-Year Budget Spend Opportunity

This is a great opportunity for businesses to purchase a range of grade A Meraki equipment at low cost, available today. Tweet this

"This is a great opportunity for businesses to purchase a range of grade A Meraki equipment at low cost, available today, and be able to use their 2021 budget. In light of all the supply chain disruptions, I know finding available network equipment can be a challenge."

Unclaimed Meraki items in-stock include:

Meraki MR42-HW Access Points

Meraki MR-33-HW Access Points

Meraki MS320-48FP-HW Switches

Meraki MS225-48FP-HW Switches

Meraki MX64W-HW Firewalls

Meraki PWR-MS320-1025WAC Power Supplies

Cisco Meraki equipment has become the benchmark for scalable enterprise solutions. The one segment of the network market that has been largely unaffected by the supply shortages is the secondary or used market, which NetworkTigers serves.

The NetworkTigers cache of Meraki equipment is available now at NetworkTigers. For further details contact Mike Syiek at NetworkTigers.

About NetworkTigers

NetworkTigers is the leader in the secondary market for Grade A, Seller Refurbished networking equipment. Founded in January 1996 as Andover Consulting Group, which built and re-architected data centers for Fortune 500 firms, NetworkTigers provides consulting and network equipment to governmental agencies, Fortune 2000, and healthcare companies globally.

