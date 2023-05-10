Networld Media Group Launches Automation & Self-Service Website

New site will examine technologies for businesses and consumers that sell and or tap automation to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Networld Media Group has announced the newest addition to its portfolio of online B2B media brands. The website, Automation & Self-Service (automationandselfservice.com), provides news, research and analysis of technology that is transforming the world we work and live in. The site launched on April 28, 2023.

Automation & Self-Service covers trends in artificial intelligence, robotics, kiosks, payments, and more. It will examine how businesses and employees use these technologies to increase productivity and profitability and how consumers use them to improve their daily lives.

Kathy Doyle, Networld Media Group CEO, said the launch of Automation & Self-Service is a strategic move to broaden the range of technologies covered by Networld's portfolio of B2B sites – which includes Kiosk Marketplace, Vending Times and Digital Signage Today – with the goal of expanding the scope of Networld's annual Self-Service & Innovation Summit, to cover all verticals using self-service technology.

"More businesses, beyond just retail and restaurants, are scaling up with self-service automation and artificial intelligence," Doyle said. "This site will help streamline information in addition to those areas, and will also cover travel, gaming/entertainment, healthcare, financial smart homes and more."

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the tech, banking, retail, and food service industries.

