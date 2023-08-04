Networld Media Group Launches Rewards That Matter Website for Consumers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Networld Media Group, which owns a number of B2B websites in the restaurant, technology and retail spaces, has launched its first consumer website, Rewards That Matter, along with associated social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. The site launched on August 1, 2023.

Consumers can follow Rewards That Matter on Facebook and Instagram. Networld Media Group announces the launch of its newest media property, Rewards That Matter.

Rewards That Matter brings awareness to consumers of the hundreds of loyalty programs available across markets in restaurants, retail, travel, banking, entertainment and more. The site, which offers insight on loyalty program news and rewards program updates, is a first of its kind for Networld Media Group, which owns FastCasual.com, RetalCustomerExperience.com, PizzaMarketplace.com and operates a number of trade shows including the Fast Casual Executive Summit and the Interactive Customer Experience Summit.

"Networld Media Group traditionally publishes B2B news and industry trends business sites. This will be our first launch into B2C," said Kathy Doyle, CEO of Networld Media Group. "This information portfolio will give many of our B2B readers and advertisers a way to get their loyalty programs' messages out to the world. Brand loyalty programs continue to ramp up as a way for businesses not only to gain new customers but also to improve their customer lifetime value. It is a natural fit for us to be able to flow content to consumers from our business sites who care about getting the bang for the most buck during the purchase process."

Consumers are more likely than ever to join a loyalty program and willing to pay if the program guarantees discounts and offers relevant benefits, according to a recent Clarus Commerce loyalty data study. The data revealed 78% are interested in such programs.

"Loyalty programs are attractive to all demographics, but they have become an expected and natural part of the purchase process among millennials and GenZers," Doyle said. "It's important for brands not only to participate, but to make sure they communicate those program offerings effectively. This is a vehicle for them to do that."

Brands can submit their loyalty programs for inclusion on RewardsThatMatter.com via an online form. Brands can also send relevant news to site editor Judy Mottl at [email protected].

"We strive to be the one-stop spot for consumers to get loyalty and rewards program news and the place for brands to ensure their customers are aware of what their loyalty and reward programs provide," Mottl said.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the tech, banking, retail and food service industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, KioskMarketplace.com, FoodTruckOperator.com, QSRweb.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com, VendingTimes.com and BiblicalLeadership.com. Annual events include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit, the Bank Customer Experience Summit (BCX), the Interactive Customer Experience Summit (ICX) and the Self-Service Innovation Summit.

