Networld Media Group Launches Rewards That Matter Website for Consumers

News provided by

Networld Media Group

04 Aug, 2023, 08:42 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Networld Media Group, which owns a number of B2B websites in the restaurant, technology and retail spaces, has launched its first consumer website, Rewards That Matter, along with associated social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. The site launched on August 1, 2023.

Continue Reading
Consumers can follow Rewards That Matter on Facebook and Instagram.
Consumers can follow Rewards That Matter on Facebook and Instagram.
Networld Media Group announces the launch of its newest media property, Rewards That Matter.
Networld Media Group announces the launch of its newest media property, Rewards That Matter.

Rewards That Matter brings awareness to consumers of the hundreds of loyalty programs available across markets in restaurants, retail, travel, banking, entertainment and more. The site, which offers insight on loyalty program news and rewards program updates, is a first of its kind for Networld Media Group, which owns FastCasual.com, RetalCustomerExperience.com, PizzaMarketplace.com and operates a number of trade shows including the Fast Casual Executive Summit and the Interactive Customer Experience Summit.

"Networld Media Group traditionally publishes B2B news and industry trends business sites. This will be our first launch into B2C," said Kathy Doyle, CEO of Networld Media Group. "This information portfolio will give many of our B2B readers and advertisers a way to get their loyalty programs' messages out to the world. Brand loyalty programs continue to ramp up as a way for businesses not only to gain new customers but also to improve their customer lifetime value. It is a natural fit for us to be able to flow content to consumers from our business sites who care about getting the bang for the most buck during the purchase process."

Consumers are more likely than ever to join a loyalty program and willing to pay if the program guarantees discounts and offers relevant benefits, according to a recent Clarus Commerce loyalty data study. The data revealed 78% are interested in such programs.

"Loyalty programs are attractive to all demographics, but they have become an expected and natural part of the purchase process among millennials and GenZers," Doyle said. "It's important for brands not only to participate, but to make sure they communicate those program offerings effectively. This is a vehicle for them to do that."

Brands can submit their loyalty programs for inclusion on RewardsThatMatter.com via an online form. Brands can also send relevant news to site editor Judy Mottl at [email protected].

"We strive to be the one-stop spot for consumers to get loyalty and rewards program news and the place for brands to ensure their customers are aware of what their loyalty and reward programs provide," Mottl said.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the tech, banking, retail and food service industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, KioskMarketplace.com, FoodTruckOperator.com, QSRweb.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com, VendingTimes.com and BiblicalLeadership.com. Annual events include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit, the Bank Customer Experience Summit (BCX), the Interactive Customer Experience Summit (ICX) and the Self-Service Innovation Summit.

Media Contact:
Kathy Doyle
502-938-4240
[email protected]

SOURCE Networld Media Group

Also from this source

Networld Media Group Launches Automation & Self-Service Website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.