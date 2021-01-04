Netwrix and Stealthbits Merge to Address the Growing Demand for Sensitive Data Protection

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced a merger with Stealthbits, a cybersecurity leader that protects sensitive data and credentials from attackers. The combined entity will continue to offer its complete portfolio of more than a half dozen security solutions aimed at identifying and detecting data security risk as well as protecting, responding and recovering from cybersecurity attacks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fragmented solutions in the data security market prevent organizations from building comprehensive security strategies to protect their sensitive and regulated data. To address this challenge, Netwrix and Stealthbits are joining forces to leverage each other's expertise to broaden product capabilities and improve user experience. This will enable the combined organization to offer seven core products spanning all elements of data and information security, invest in innovation to exceed the expectations of existing customers and partners, and expand its customer base globally.

With over 500 employees and customers from more than 50 countries, the combined company will operate as Netwrix with Steve Dickson continuing to serve as its chief executive officer and on the company's Board of Directors. Steve Cochran, founder and chairman of Stealthbits, will be an investor in Netwrix and will serve on its Board of Directors.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be merging with the people and products of Stealthbits. Our combined organization can now offer data security solutions for any organization anywhere in the world," said Steve Dickson, CEO at Netwrix.

"Stealthbits has always been driven to work with our customers to solve their most challenging credential and data security requirements. Combining our breadth of products and depth of expertise with that of Netwrix means our customers can quickly strengthen their security posture and address multiple projects and requirements through a single provider," said Steve Cochran, founder and chairman of Stealthbits.

For the foreseeable future, customers, prospects and partners of each company will continue to interact with each company as they do today for sales, support and partner activity. Both Netwrix and Stealthbits are committed to transparency and will be informing their customers, prospects and partners of operational changes through this process over the coming months.

For more information, please visit the integration FAQ at www.netwrix.com/netwrixstealthbitsmerger.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

About Stealthbits

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc. is a customer-driven cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operational expense. For more information, visit www.stealthbits.com.

