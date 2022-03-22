Netwrix Announces New Unified Partner Program

Partners enjoy easy support with a single Partner Portal for Netwrix, Stealthbits, NNT, PolicyPak and Anixis.

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a new partner portal offering seamless integration of its acquired entities into the Netwrix channel environment. Nine products join Netwrix Auditor and Netwrix Data Classification, enabling partners to grow their businesses with Netwrix and earn up to 30% margin for each registered deal.

"In 2021, we successfully integrated more than 300 channel partners from Stealthbits, NNT, PolicyPak and Anixis," says Melissa Schmulson, Vice President of North America Channel at Netwrix. "We have unified our onboarding, training and certification programs to highlight cross-sell opportunities and help our partners take full advantage of the joint Netwrix product portfolio."

To help partners quickly grow their businesses with its expanding portfolio, Netwrix implemented the following:

3-step onboarding program : Partners simply enroll in the Netwrix Channel environment, fill their pipeline using joint marketing activities and sales tools, and register deals on the Partner Portal.

: Partners simply enroll in the Netwrix Channel environment, fill their pipeline using joint marketing activities and sales tools, and register deals on the Partner Portal. Unified deal registration process: Partners can register deals for all 11 products using the same portal.

Partners can register deals for all 11 products using the same portal. 161 sales and marketing tools: The Partner Portal offers sales cheat sheets and battlecards, marketing videos, marketing campaigns-in-a-box, and more.

The Partner Portal offers sales cheat sheets and battlecards, marketing videos, marketing campaigns-in-a-box, and more. Consolidated training and certification program: Partners can earn sales, presales engineering and professional services certifications and participate in dedicated online sessions with Netwrix subject matter experts at least twice per quarter.

"Having a unified partner agreement that streamlines margins for all Netwrix products has made doing business across their multiple lines of business so much easier for our teams," says Will McIntyre, Senior Manager – Strategic Software – Security at SHI. "In addition, having one partner portal to go to in order to register opportunities for any product and to access training and marketing materials is something that we find great value in. As a Netwrix and Stealthbits partner, now being able to access just one portal that also includes other lines of business such as NNT and PolicyPak truly simplifies the process."

The joint Netwrix Partner Portal provides information about the following Netwrix 11 products:

Netwrix Auditor

Netwrix Data Classification

Netwrix Change Tracker (formerly NNT Change Tracker)

Netwrix PolicyPak (formerly PolicyPak)

Netwrix Password Policy Enforcer (formerly Anixis Password Policy Enforcer)

Netwrix Password Reset (formerly Anixis Password Reset)

Netwrix SbPAM (formerly Stealthbits Privileged Activity Manager)

Netwrix StealthAUDIT (formerly StealthAUDIT)

Netwrix StealthDEFEND (formerly StealthDEFEND)

Netwrix StealthINTERCEPT (formerly StealthINTERCEPT)

Netwrix StealthRECOVER (formerly StealthRECOVER)

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

