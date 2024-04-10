Netwrix Has Expanded Its Global Partnership Network by 36% Over the Past Two Years

More than 2800 partners grow their businesses worldwide together with Netwrix

FRISCO, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor that delivers effective and accessible cybersecurity to any organization, has increased its global channel partnership network by 36% within the last two years and entered 2024 with more than 2800 partners worldwide. In particular, Netwrix has increased its network of managed service providers (MSP) by 35%, partnering with more than 600 MSPs globally. Currently, every third deal (34%) at Netwrix is closed through channel partners.

Over the last two years, the Netwrix team has successfully integrated partners from four acquired companies in North America and Europe, enabling them to take full advantage of the complete Netwrix portfolio. In addition, Netwrix expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The recent partnership agreement with Nihon Cyber Defence, headquartered in Japan, aims to accelerate the delivery of Netwrix solutions to the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity market.

"The increasing complexity of the IT infrastructure that organizations are working in requires a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. We are thrilled to provide our customers with Netwrix's solutions that safeguard sensitive data both on-premises and in the cloud. Together, we will help organizations reduce both the risk and the impact of a breach," said Cartan McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of Nihon Cyber Defence.

"We stay committed to our channel-first strategy. We aim to provide our partners with easy access to deal registration, training, and marketing materials for our solutions that enable organizations to secure their Active Directory, govern access to sensitive data, manage privileged accounts, secure passwords, and many more. By growing our businesses together with the partners, we ensure a brighter digital future for organizations around the globe," says Steven Hollins, Chief Revenue Officer at Netwrix.

For more information about the Netwrix Partner Program, visit this page.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix Corporation