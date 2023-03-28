Netwrix Keeps Enhancing Data Security Across All Five NIST Functions

Netwrix has upgraded a third of its product portfolio and launched a new, SaaS-based solution for managed service providers (MSPs) within the past six months.

FRISCO, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, has released new versions for five products since September 2022 and launched a new SaaS-based auditing solution tailored for MSPs. Netwrix keeps enhancing its portfolio to help identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover from cyber threats aimed at any organization's most valuable asset — its data.

Solutions with notable key enhancements include the following:

Data access governance solution — Netwrix Data Classification 5.7 now streamlines configuration of security controls across SQL databases and speeds up the classification of large amounts of data by first scanning the metadata associated with the files.

now streamlines configuration of security controls across SQL databases and speeds up the classification of large amounts of data by first scanning the metadata associated with the files. Active Directory (AD) security solution — Netwrix StealthINTERCEPT 7.3.7 protects customers from LDAP Nom Nom, a recently discovered brute-force technique that can enumerate usernames in Active Directory anonymously without leaving any logs. In addition, Netwrix Recovery for AD 2.5 (previously known as Netwrix StealthRECOVER) further simplifies AD disaster recovery with AD forest recovery and ensures the secure storage of encrypted AD forest backups.

— protects customers from LDAP Nom Nom, a recently discovered brute-force technique that can enumerate usernames in Active Directory anonymously without leaving any logs. In addition, (previously known as Netwrix StealthRECOVER) further simplifies AD disaster recovery with AD forest recovery and ensures the secure storage of encrypted AD forest backups. Privileged access management (PAM) solution — Netwrix Privilege Secure 4.0 (previously Netwrix SbPAM) further reduces the attack surface and expands its first-to-market zero standing privilege approach to databases, ensuring that privileged accounts exist for only as long as needed. In addition, the PAM solution now includes the ability to discover and remediate privileged accounts sprawl to endpoints to stop lateral movement.

(previously Netwrix SbPAM) further reduces the attack surface and expands its first-to-market zero standing privilege approach to databases, ensuring that privileged accounts exist for only as long as needed. In addition, the PAM solution now includes the ability to discover and remediate privileged accounts sprawl to endpoints to stop lateral movement. Identity and access management (IAM) solution — Netwrix Password Reset 3.3 became more secure with a protocol upgrade and the option to allow only encrypted communication between it and Netwrix Password Policy Enforcer.

In addition, Netwrix launched a new multi-tenant, software-as-a-service auditing product Netwrix 1Secure designed to meet the needs of MSPs. It enables easy management of numerous tenants from a single console and accelerates incident detection and response.

"More than 850 employees across 35 countries keep evolving the Netwrix product portfolio. Within the last half year alone, we released a new product along with five current product upgrades. We also extended our offering with a new IAM solution, thanks to the most recent acquisitions. And we are not slowing down: For example, this year we plan to release an improved PAM solution that integrates several of our existing products," said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity, and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:



Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix Corporation