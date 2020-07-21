Netwrix Reinvents Account Lockout Examiner Freeware to Support Remote Workforces

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor that makes data security easy, announced today the upgrade of Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner. With many more employees working remotely and using a wide variety of devices, such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, troubleshooting lockouts is both more urgent and more difficult. The new version of Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner automatically identifies the root cause of lockouts in a single click, slashing the time IT professionals need to spend on investigation by up to 90% and dramatically reducing user frustration and downtime. This invaluable tool remains free for all users.

With Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner, IT professionals are able to:

Easily identify the root cause of lockouts

Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner frees IT professionals from the tedious and error-prone task of manually analyzing cryptic log entries. At the touch of a button, the freeware provides the exact reason for a lockout, such as an improperly mapped network drive, a service or scheduled task running under stale credentials, or an outdated password saved on a mobile device. Minimize troubleshooting time to maximize IT and user productivity

Organizations can save up to 90% of the time they used to spend on account lockout troubleshooting. IT professionals can find even the most complex lockout reasons in minutes — and pinpoint what needs to be fixed to ensure the problem doesn't happen again. Service desk professionals can close more tickets faster and get employees back online in time to meet their commitments.

According to Gartner, 74% of CFOs intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently. "CFOs, already under pressure to tightly manage costs, clearly sense an opportunity to realize the cost benefits of a remote workforce. In fact, nearly a quarter of respondents said they will move at least 20% of their on-site employees to permanent remote positions," said Alexander Bant, Practice Vice President of Research for Gartner Finance Practice.

"We are very excited to introduce a new version of Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner, which many IT professionals already know and love. Account lockouts are a nightmare for both support teams and end users because they can be extremely difficult to investigate and resolve. This simple free tool enables IT teams to better support their remote workforces with less effort while eliminating employee frustration and lost productivity, making it a double win for businesses," said Ilia Sotnikov, Vice President of Product Management at Netwrix.

To learn more about Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner and download this free tool, please visit https://www.netwrix.com/account_lockout_examiner.html.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy by simplifying how professionals control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

