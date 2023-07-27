Netwrix Report: 7 in 10 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) Name Data Security and Network Security as Their Top IT Priorities for 2023

Netwrix Corporation

27 Jul, 2023

Because they are integral to their clients' IT operations, MSPs need to secure both networks and sensitive data

FRISCO, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced additional findings for the MSP sector from its survey of more than 1,600 security and IT professionals conducted in February 2023.

According to the survey, the top IT priorities for the MSP sector are network security and data security, both of which were named by 7 in 10 MSPs.

"The ultimate goal of network compromise is usually to gain access to sensitive data. If an MSP's network is breached, the attackers can steal, destroy or encrypt its customers' data — which could be catastrophic for the MSP's business," says Dmitry Sotnikov, VP of Product Management at Netwrix. "To reduce risk, it is vital for MSPs to implement zero standing privilege and password security solutions, as well be ready to defend against cyberattacks with effective identity threat detection and response tools."

According to the survey, 61% of organizations in the MSP sector suffered a cyberattack within the last 12 months. The most common attack vectors were phishing, ransomware or another malware attack, and user account compromise.

"Compromising a single MSP account can give an adversary privileged access to the systems of multiple clients, which makes MSPs a particularly lucrative target for attackers," says Dirk Schrader, VP of Security Research at Netwrix. "To mitigate the risk of account compromise attacks, MSPs should implement strong password policies, strictly enforce the least privilege principle, continually audit for suspicious activity, and ensure they can respond quickly to threats."

To learn more about security trends, check out the complete 2023 Hybrid Security Trends Report.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com

