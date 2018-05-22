Netwrix Reports Sustainable Growth in EMEA and Worldwide in Q1 2018

"The 2018 Verizon DBIR showed that hacking is now the most common cause of data breaches, and use of stolen credentials is the top method used. This demonstrates that many organizations still lack the visibility they need into what users are doing in their IT environments so they can protect their data from insider and outsider threats. With the deadline for GDPR compliance quickly approaching, companies have little time to provide evidence that their security measures are working and their systems and data are under control. As a result, we expect a surge of interest in products that empower organizations to keep track of user behavior, quickly detect suspicious activities and prioritize their security efforts to protect critical assets," said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

Netwrix reported 26% global sales growth compared to Q1 2017, as well as substantial revenue increase in EMEA (122%), the UK (156%), France (29%) and the DACH region (128%).

The growing demand for solutions for data security enabled Netwrix to demonstrate growth across several sectors, including financial services (36%), government (46%) and technology (57%).

Netwrix launched a new global channel program designed to accelerate growth across all regions and create a proactive partner community network for addressing all industry verticals, routes to market and sizes.

Partnerships

Netwrix announced a partnership agreement with Concept Searching to bring even more visibility into IT infrastructures through data discovery and data classification capabilities.

Research

In January 2018 , Netwrix released the 2018 Netwrix Cloud Security Report, which showed that 39% of organizations blame their own IT teams for security incidents in the cloud.

In March 2018, Netwrix released the 2018 Netwrix Cloud Security: In-Depth Report, which unveiled survey findings specific to various industries and regions.

Industry recognition

Netwrix and SysAdmin Magazine announced the winners of the 2018 SysAdmin Blog Awards, which recognize the most tech-savvy blogs for their commitment to sharing valuable knowledge with IT professionals worldwide.

Netwrix became a finalist in the Best Database Security Solution category of the SC Awards for the third consecutive year.

Netwrix was approved by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to provide Continuing Privacy Education (CPE) credits and increase cybersecurity awareness in the IT community.

Charity

In January 2018 , Netwrix announced its support for UNICEF USA's "Hurricane Harvey: Help Children Weather the Storm" initiative, which helps children affected by Hurricane Harvey get back to school in safe learning environments.

In March 2018, Netwrix co-founder Michael Fimin supported several non-profit organizations based in the company's home of Orange County, California, including Surfrider Foundation, Mission Hospital, Laguna Beach High School and San Clemente's Casa Romantica.

About Netwrix Corporation

Netwrix Corporation is a software company focused exclusively on providing IT operations and security teams with pervasive visibility into user behavior, system configurations and data sensitivity across hybrid IT infrastructures, empowering them to protect data regardless of its location and sleep soundly at night instead of worrying about security blind zones or yet another compliance check. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 140 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

