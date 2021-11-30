Netwrix SbPAM 3.5 now covers Azure AD, Cisco network devices and web interfaces; offers enhanced support for Linux; and includes other useful features

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, announced today the release of Netwrix SbPAM 3.5. This solution simplifies how customers secure, control, manage and monitor privilege usage by eliminating standing privileged accounts. The newest version offers support for more platforms as well as a bevy of additional features.

With the key new capabilities in Netwrix SbPAM 3.5, organizations can:

Protect their cloud environment by eliminating standing privileged accounts in Azure AD, thereby improving control over admin activity and reducing administrative burden.





Reduce network attack surface with on-demand privileged accounts for Cisco devices, which minimize the risk of privilege abuse and enable easier management of privilege.





Secure critical data that resides in AD-integrated web applications and take control of shared access to web resources.





Minimize security and business risks by removing superusers and instead with providing task-based, temporary privileged access for Linux.

Other enhancements enable organizations to:

Disable remote desktop protocol (RDP) after each admin session to block ransomware and other cyberattacks and avoid unauthorized RDP connections.





Detect security threats resulting from changes to critical files during privileged sessions to strengthen threat detection and investigation and minimize the chance of business disruptions.





Detect threats, streamline investigations and prove compliance by sending logs of privileged activity to SIEM solutions.

"Netwrix SbPAM is so simple to install and get running that we could not have solved our privileged account management problem without it. With Netwrix SbPAM we implemented privileged access management for our critical systems in days instead of months and it seamlessly integrated with our current systems and security controls," said Craig Larsen, Information Systems Administrator at Eastern Carver County Schools.

"Compromise or misuse of admin accounts remains one of the top causes of data breaches and business disruptions today. Organizations, regardless of vertical or size, need to improve privileged access management to minimize these risks — but they are often concerned by the high cost and complexity of deployment," said Steve Dickson, CEO at Netwrix. "Netwrix SbPAM solves this dilemma. Its simple and efficient design helps organizations dramatically improve security, yet it is easy to implement and offers a remarkably fast time to value."

Netwrix SbPAM enables organizations to minimize their attack surface by eliminating standing privileged accounts. By granting admins just enough privilege to complete a given task and removing that privilege immediately afterwards, organizations can dramatically reduce the risk of data breaches, business disruptions and compliance failures. Plus, easy deployment and implementation means faster time to value than traditional solutions. Customers can even keep using their current tools, such as Remote Desktop Connection Manager or a password vault, but make them more secure by integrating them with Netwrix SbPAM.

Netwrix SbPAM 3.5 is globally available now. Download a free trial and get more information by visiting www.netwrix.com/sbpam3.5.html

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix