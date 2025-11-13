Netwrix to Showcase Identity-Driven Data Security for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft Ignite 2025

Netwrix 1Secure™ SaaS platform delivers advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities to help organizations secure Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain least-privileged access.

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader of identity and data security solutions, will demonstrate its latest innovations in identity-driven data security at Microsoft Ignite 2025, taking place November 18–21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Attendees can visit booth #5526R to meet Netwrix experts, including former 20-time Microsoft MVP Jeremy Moskowitz, and experience how its 1Secure™ SaaS platform helps organizations protect sensitive data and confidently deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Learn how to secure AI-powered productivity

At Ignite, Martin Cannard, VP of Market Strategy at Netwrix, will present "Harden data security for Microsoft 365 Copilot rollouts effectively" (Session THRSP880) on Thursday, November 20, from 7:00 to 7:30 PM CST. The in-person-only theater session will show practical ways to secure Copilot-generated content, enforce zero-standing privileges, and remediate data risks with Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

"Organizations are moving fast with Microsoft 365 Copilot to boost productivity, and they should be able to do so securely," said Jeremy Moskowitz, VP, Product Management for Endpoints at Netwrix. "At Microsoft Ignite 2025, the focus is becoming clear: organizations need to know exactly where their sensitive data lives and who can access it. With Netwrix, organizations can harden Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments by combining data security posture management with strong endpoint data loss prevention, ensuring innovation happens securely."

Expanding data protection for AI and identity

Alongside its Copilot-focused session, Netwrix will share new advancements that help organizations reduce data exposure and identity-based risk across Microsoft environments. Attendees can explore these capabilities in action, including:

Data Loss Prevention for LLMs protects against sensitive information being shared through AI assistants, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and others. It inspects prompt-based text and file attachments for sensitive data across browsers, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, providing visibility into data usage and provenance.

protects against sensitive information being shared through AI assistants, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and others. It inspects prompt-based text and file attachments for sensitive data across browsers, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, providing visibility into data usage and provenance. Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) Protection adds blocking of unauthorized certificate enrollments, an industry first among Identity Threat Detection and Response vendors.

Additional Microsoft-focused enhancements extend these protections even further:

Improve Active Directory resilience and security through enhanced visibility and guided remediation.

Extend Microsoft Intune for endpoint control and data loss prevention, ensuring sensitive data stays within managed environments.

Accelerate Entra ID recovery and assurance with continuous monitoring and rapid identity restoration.

Strengthen governance across Microsoft 365 and Azure workloads by unifying visibility into access, permissions, and policy enforcement.

Visit Netwrix at Booth #5526R

Attendees can experience live demos of 1Secure, explore the latest AI, identity and data security innovations, and join an interactive giant Jenga game for prizes. Learn more at: https://ignite.microsoft.com/en-US/sessions/THRSP880?source=/speakers/eabd326f-2bd1-4881-9c32-242dd3a9ead8

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure™ SaaS platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.netwrix.com.

