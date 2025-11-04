Netz Niederösterreich and Picarro Successfully Complete Large-Scale Methane Emissions Inspection Project Under New EU Regulation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MARIA ENZERSDORF, Austria, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., in collaboration with Netz Niederösterreich (Netz NÖ), has successfully completed a large-scale, short-timeline methane emissions inspection project in response to the newly enforced EU Methane Regulation. Netz Niederösterreich, one of Austria's leading gas distribution system operators (DSOs), took early action to meet the regulation's requirements, demonstrating foresight and commitment to environmental responsibility.

In less than 4 months, Netz Niederösterreich (Netz NÖ) successfully completed a 7,500 km methane inspection using Picarro's advanced mobile leak detection technology.

This milestone project was launched in response to the EU Methane Regulation, which introduces mandatory Type 2 inspections—high-precision leak detection surveys targeting mid- and low-pressure infrastructure (≤16 bar). Operators must not only implement short interval leak detection measurements, but also robust monitoring and reporting methods, transitioning from estimated to measurement-based emissions data. Annual reports must be submitted to national authorities, with detailed site-level measurement-based reports required from February 2026. These changes reflect the EU's commitment to transparency, accountability, and climate action.

Recognizing the urgency of these new requirements, Netz Niederösterreich proactively launched a competitive tender in early 2025 to inspect 7,500 km of gas infrastructure across Lower Austria. The project required 98% network coverage and full investigation of leak indications between April and July 2025. Picarro was awarded the contract and rapidly mobilized resources to leverage its advanced mobile leak detection technology and analytics platform to meet the ambitious timeline and coverage requirements.

"After a successful pilot in two regions last autumn, the Picarro system convinced us. This technology enables us to inspect large volumes of our network in an efficient manner that is not currently possible otherwise in such a short timeline," said Thomas Wagner, Head of the Gas Detection Team for Netz Niederösterreich.

This project exemplifies how strategic collaboration and agile execution can deliver impactful results under tight timelines. Netz Niederösterreich's forward-thinking approach and operational readiness, combined with Picarro's innovative solutions, enabled the successful completion of the inspection and provided practical experience for the even more demanding requirements of the coming years.

"Working with Netz Niederösterreich gave us the opportunity to demonstrate how rapidly Picarro's technology can be deployed at scale to meet both the spirit and the letter of the EU Methane Regulation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and helping them leverage the data-driven insights our technology provides to guide future maintenance and emissions reduction strategies," said François-Xavier Rongère, Vice President, Natural Gas Industry at Picarro.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability Benefits

The project significantly advanced methane emissions management in Austria, helping Netz Niederösterreich align with the EU's climate goals, contributing to:

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions across a vast regional network

across a vast regional network Enhanced regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship

and environmental stewardship Data-driven insights to support future maintenance and emissions reduction strategies

About Netz Niederösterreich

Netz Niederösterreich GmbH (Netz NÖ) is a major gas distribution system operator in Austria. With over 13,800 km of gas infrastructure, including 11,600 km of medium- and low-pressure lines, Netz Niederösterreich ensures the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to approximately 285,000 customer installations. The company plays a pivotal role in Austria's energy landscape, not only by maintaining its network but also by integrating modern technologies such as smart metering and digital grid monitoring.

About Picarro

Picarro is a global leader in Network Intelligence and methane emissions reduction solutions, providing natural gas operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps increase safety, lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

