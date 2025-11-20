Netzilo Unveils "The AI Edge" -- A New Security Paradigm for the Post-AI Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netzilo, a cybersecurity company founded by industry veterans behind the world's leading Zero Trust and secure access technologies, today announced The AI Edge, a comprehensive agentic SASE platform built for the Post-AI era — where AI agents, not just humans, are the new enterprise users.

A Decade of Building Through Security Shifts

For more than a decade, the Netzilo team has been at the forefront of every major transformation in enterprise security. Before founding Netzilo, the leadership team collaborated across multiple companies, developing solutions that reshaped how organizations approached perimeterless security, identity, and trust.

"We were there when Zero Trust was first defined — when VPNs started failing, and when enterprises needed to protect unmanaged endpoints," said Egemen Tas, Founder and CEO of Netzilo. "Each shift required us to rethink what 'secure connectivity' meant. The rise of AI agents is the next one — and it's happening faster than any before it."

The Next Paradigm: Security for the Post-AI Era

According to Cloudflare, AI agents now generate nearly 40% of all internet traffic. What once appeared as "abnormal bot traffic" is, in reality, a signal of a massive transformation already underway.

AI browsers like Comet and Atlas, agentic IDEs like Cursor, and desktop agents such as Claude and Gemini are redefining productivity. These are not just tools — they are autonomous digital actors interacting with enterprise systems, consuming and generating data, and making decisions in real time.

"The browser, as we knew it, is dying. Long live the AI agent," said Tas.

"The SaaS model is also evolving — web applications are becoming MCP servers designed for machine-to-machine interaction. Traditional security models weren't built for this shift."

Introducing The AI Edge

Netzilo's AI Edge platform brings a new layer of protection to enterprises adopting AI-driven workflows. It secures every interaction between AI agents and enterprise systems — without cloud intermediaries or workflow disruption.

The AI Edge provides:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for AI-generated outputs





for AI-generated outputs Prompt Security & Agent Integrity Protection to prevent indirect prompt injection





to prevent indirect prompt injection Agent Security Posture Management for continuous compliance





for continuous compliance Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for AI agents





for AI agents Frictionless integration — no API gateways, no new clouds, no added latency

It is designed to protect any AI agent, any MCP server, any user, on any device.

See The AI Edge in Action

Netzilo has released two demonstrations showcasing The AI Edge's real-time defense capabilities:

Data Loss Prevention: https://youtu.be/CWhSA1LQzVY





https://youtu.be/CWhSA1LQzVY Indirect Prompt Injection Prevention: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AlTBWoS2yig

About Netzilo

Netzilo is a cybersecurity company redefining secure access for the Post-AI enterprise. Founded by experts behind some of the most trusted Zero Trust, SDP, and enterprise browser solutions, Netzilo develops agent-centric security platforms designed for the era of autonomous digital work.

