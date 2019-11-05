NetZoom™ Adds Even More Devices to the Microsoft® Visio® Stencils Library

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most extensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Avocent – ACS 8000 Series Check Point Software Technologies – Smart-1 Fortinet – FortiGate Gigamon Systems – GigaVUE Hewlett-Packard – Storage Works Huawei Technologies - Quidway S5300 Switches Juniper Networks – MX Series Newton Instruments – Rack Line Netscout Systems - AED Nutanix – Complete Cluster Quantum DXI Series

"Our goal is to allow every single professional that diagrams with Microsoft Visio the ability to take their Visio diagramming to the next level." Said Aaron Sax, Director of Marketing at NetZoom. "Visio Stencils allows you to represent your infrastructure and architecture in extreme detail and accuracy with our unbeatable library of hardware shapes."

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download shapes and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

