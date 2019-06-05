NetZoom™ Proud to Support and Showcase its DCIM Solutions at DC Summit in Nepal

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., a leading provider of DCIM solutions and expertise, will be one of the major sponsors highlighted at the Data Center Summit in Nepal, on June 27th. The one-day event will take place at the Soaltee Crown Plaza Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The newly formed NDCS (Nepal Data Center Society) is for ICT Professionals who are associated with a Data Center and includes 150+ members both locally and internationally. The main objective of NDCS is to bring awareness about every aspect of the Data Center and its need in the Nepal business market. The event is expected to bring in a wide range of customers from different verticals such as Government, Banks, Insurance, Hospitalities, Universities, and those who need Data Center Solutions.

"We are proud to be part of the first-ever event in Nepal where all the OEM's & Global Associations who are in the Data Center Industry will be present for the same cause," said Aaron Sax, Director of Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "DC Summit, Nepal is the perfect event for us to showcase NetZoom's capabilities to professionals in the industry. We are also thrilled to have the opportunity to be a presenting sponsor in this event, and encourage everyone in the area to stop by and visit our booth."

NetZoom solutions model, manage, monitor, and maximize your IT and Facility infrastructures with emphasis on optimizing power, space, and cooling. NetZoom's, hardware-agnostic solutions are deployed in small, medium, and even the largest enterprise data centers.

NetZoom Enterprise is a comprehensive DCIM solution with a built-in Service Desk that provides a holistic approach to managing IT and Facility resources for data centers of every size.

NetZoom Professional is an entry-level DCIM software solution for collaboratively managing one or more physical data center locations. NetZoom Professional tracks IT, Facility and data center infrastructure assets, connectivity, and capacity in small to medium-sized data centers.

NetZoom Basic is an intuitive Asset Management solution to manage Data Center IT Infrastructure, Facility Infrastructure, and Audio/Video Layouts for a small data center or network room.

All NetZoom solutions are immediately available. For a demonstration, pricing, or additional information, please visit NetZoom.com or email Sales@NetZoom.com . For assistance in Nepal, contact pverma@NetZoom.com.

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

