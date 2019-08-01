NetZoom™ Stencils Expands its Device Library for July 2019. New Templates are Available for Download Allowing Data Centers and IT Professionals to Produce High-Quality Network Diagrams

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line

Amazon / Fire TV 4K

Arris Group / DSR-7412

Check Point Software Technologies / 16000 Appliance

Eaton-Set 2 / Three Phase PDU

Extreme Networks / 210 Series

ForeScout Technologies / CounterAct 7

Hewlett-Packard-Set 9 / Proliant Gen10

Mcafee Security / Network Security Platform

Opengear / ACM7000 Resilience Gateway

Radware / LinkProof ODS 2

Tripp Lite-Set 2 / PDU

Yamaha Electronics / RX Series-A2070

"This is a product that I have seen grow over the years from just giving me stencils for my layouts to a very robust product that helps with the network," said William Kunis, Network Engineer at The Golden Nugget. "This is a product that any network administrator or system administrator should have in there to-do software list."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom:

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

Press Contact

Marketing Director

2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

Phone: 630.281.6464

Email: 218981@email4pr.com

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.netzoom.com

