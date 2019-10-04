NetZoom™ Stencils Updated Its Device Library For September, 2019. NetZoom Visio Stencils Continues To Be The No. One Place For Visio Stencils, Shapes, Templates and Add-Ons

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line / Product #

Arista Networks 7020R Series 7020SR-24C2 Axis Communications Camera Station S2224 Barracuda Networks NG Firewall F380 Cisco Systems-Set 11 Cisco Web Security Appliance WSA-S695-K9 Extreme Networks VSP 7400 VSP7400-48Y-8C Focusrite RedNet Series Rednet A16R IBM-Set 7 Hardware Management Console FC 0083 2461-SE2 HMC Minuteman EnteprisePlus Series e1500RT2U Onkyo TX Series TX-RZ820 Procera Networks PacketLogic Series IBS10G Raritan Computer-Set 3 Dominion PX III PX3-5660V-E2 - Red Super Micro Computer-Set 4 SuperChassis 800 Series SC815TQC-605WB

"We're adding new hardware devices to the library each month to stay ahead of the technological advancement in the data center and audio-video domains," says Aaron Sax, Director, Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "We take great pride that IT Professionals throughout the world depend on NetZoom Stencils to create the best diagrams in the industry."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom:

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

Press Contact

Marketing Director

2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

Phone: 630.281.6464

Email: 224240@email4pr.com

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.