NetZoom™ Stencils Updated Its Device Library For September, 2019. NetZoom Visio Stencils Continues To Be The No. One Place For Visio Stencils, Shapes, Templates and Add-Ons
NetZoom, Inc., the developer of NetZoom Visio Stencils, has added to its library with a variety of manufacturers' hardware devices, including Arista Networks, Cisco, IBM, Onkyo and more.
Oct 04, 2019, 08:36 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:
Manufacturer / Product Line / Product #
|
Arista Networks
|
7020R Series
|
7020SR-24C2
|
Axis Communications
|
Camera Station
|
S2224
|
Barracuda Networks
|
NG Firewall
|
F380
|
Cisco Systems-Set 11
|
Cisco Web Security Appliance
|
WSA-S695-K9
|
Extreme Networks
|
VSP 7400
|
VSP7400-48Y-8C
|
Focusrite
|
RedNet Series
|
Rednet A16R
|
IBM-Set 7
|
Hardware Management Console
|
FC 0083 2461-SE2 HMC
|
Minuteman
|
EnteprisePlus Series
|
e1500RT2U
|
Onkyo
|
TX Series
|
TX-RZ820
|
Procera Networks
|
PacketLogic Series
|
IBS10G
|
Raritan Computer-Set 3
|
Dominion PX III
|
PX3-5660V-E2 - Red
|
Super Micro Computer-Set 4
|
SuperChassis 800 Series
|
SC815TQC-605WB
"We're adding new hardware devices to the library each month to stay ahead of the technological advancement in the data center and audio-video domains," says Aaron Sax, Director, Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "We take great pride that IT Professionals throughout the world depend on NetZoom Stencils to create the best diagrams in the industry."
Availability:
NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.
About NetZoom:
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
Press Contact
Marketing Director
2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
Phone: 630.281.6464
Email: 224240@email4pr.com
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
