NetZoom™ Stencils Updated Its Device Library For September, 2019. NetZoom Visio Stencils Continues To Be The No. One Place For Visio Stencils, Shapes, Templates and Add-Ons

NetZoom, Inc., the developer of NetZoom Visio Stencils, has added to its library with a variety of manufacturers' hardware devices, including Arista Networks, Cisco, IBM, Onkyo and more.

News provided by

NetZoom, Inc.

Oct 04, 2019, 08:36 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019  /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line / Product #

Arista Networks

7020R Series

7020SR-24C2

Axis Communications

Camera Station

S2224

Barracuda Networks

NG Firewall

F380

Cisco Systems-Set 11

Cisco Web Security Appliance

WSA-S695-K9

Extreme Networks

VSP 7400

VSP7400-48Y-8C

Focusrite

RedNet Series

Rednet A16R

IBM-Set 7

Hardware Management Console

FC 0083 2461-SE2 HMC

Minuteman

EnteprisePlus Series

e1500RT2U

Onkyo

TX Series

TX-RZ820

Procera Networks

PacketLogic Series

IBS10G

Raritan Computer-Set 3

Dominion PX III

PX3-5660V-E2 - Red

Super Micro Computer-Set 4

SuperChassis 800 Series

SC815TQC-605WB

"We're adding new hardware devices to the library each month to stay ahead of the technological advancement in the data center and audio-video domains," says Aaron Sax, Director, Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "We take great pride that IT Professionals throughout the world depend on NetZoom Stencils to create the best diagrams in the industry."

Availability:
NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom: 
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

Press Contact
Marketing Director
2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535
Lisle, IL 60532 USA 
Phone: 630.281.6464 
Email: 224240@email4pr.com

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.

