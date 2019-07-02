NetZoom™ Visio Stencils Device Library Adds Additional Templates for IT Professionals to Enhance and Produce High-Quality Network Diagrams.

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoom™ Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line

Advantech-IMC

AJA Video Systems-FS Series

Apcon-ACI

APC-Set 4-ATS

Dell Computer-Set 4-PowerVault

Fire Eye-HX Series

Geist Manufacturing-Set 4-Smart PDU

Hewlett-Packard-Set 9-Store Once

Huawei Technologies-Set 2-NE40E Universal Service Router

IBM-Set 7-Power 8 Series

NetApp-HCI

Peplink-SD Switch

PHB Eletronica-Stand-Alone Rectifiers

Sonifex-RB Series

"The continual updates in our library are a testament of our dedicated commitment to our customers," said Kriti Yadav, Director of Product Management at NetZoom, Inc. "The NetZoom device library is foundational to the solutions our customers develop, and we want to guarantee that our customers will find the accurate, high-quality, manufacturer – specific representation for any piece of equipment they need to implement their networks, racks or data centers – every time."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom:

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

