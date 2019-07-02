NetZoom™ Visio Stencils Device Library Adds Additional Templates for IT Professionals to Enhance and Produce High-Quality Network Diagrams.
NetZoom, Inc., the developer of NetZoom Visio Stencils has added to its library with a variety of manufacturers' hardware devices including Dell Computers, Advantech, Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, NetApp, and more.
Jul 02, 2019, 08:48 ET
CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoom™ Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:
Manufacturer / Product Line
Advantech-IMC
AJA Video Systems-FS Series
Apcon-ACI
APC-Set 4-ATS
Dell Computer-Set 4-PowerVault
Fire Eye-HX Series
Geist Manufacturing-Set 4-Smart PDU
Hewlett-Packard-Set 9-Store Once
Huawei Technologies-Set 2-NE40E Universal Service Router
IBM-Set 7-Power 8 Series
NetApp-HCI
Peplink-SD Switch
PHB Eletronica-Stand-Alone Rectifiers
Sonifex-RB Series
"The continual updates in our library are a testament of our dedicated commitment to our customers," said Kriti Yadav, Director of Product Management at NetZoom, Inc. "The NetZoom device library is foundational to the solutions our customers develop, and we want to guarantee that our customers will find the accurate, high-quality, manufacturer – specific representation for any piece of equipment they need to implement their networks, racks or data centers – every time."
Availability:
NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.
About NetZoom:
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
Press Contact
Aaron Sax, Marketing Director
2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
Phone: 630.281.6464
Email: Info@NetZoom.com
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
SOURCE NetZoom
