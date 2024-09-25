Neu Dynamics Corp. appoints Nicholas Leonardi to Business Development Role

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neu Dynamics Corp. (NDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Leonardi to a newly defined role in Business Development. With over 30 years of experience in industries ranging from new product development and applications engineering to sales and marketing management, Mr. Leonardi brings a wealth of expertise gained at start-ups and Fortune 100 companies across the high-tech sector.

Kevin Hartsoe, CEO of NDC International / President of Neu Dynamics Corp., stated, "With the recent partnership and financial support from Diamond Fund Partners, our business strategy is to significantly expand customer relationships and strengthen partnerships across the industry supply chain. Mr. Leonardi's extensive experience will bring immediate momentum to this new position."

Nicholas Leonardi remarked, "I am excited to join Neu Dynamics, whose positive industry reputation and technical capabilities have laid a strong foundation for growth. The vision shared by Kevin and the Diamond Fund Partners team comes at an opportunistic time, as advancements in technology and U.S. government initiatives to enhance domestic manufacturing are driving new business strategies."

Mr. Leonardi has held key engineering, product development, and manufacturing roles at companies such as Fairchild / National Semiconductor (now Texas Instruments), AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), and LSI Logic Corp (now Broadcom). He gained additional business experience at General Electric, Alcoa Corporation, Shinko America (Fujitsu) and FICO / BESI.

His current industry involvement includes active participation in International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS) events, particularly the Committee for Onshoring related to the CHIPS Act Program, and engagement with Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) events. He has served on the Advisory Boards of Arizona State University's Biomedical Engineering School, Chip Scale Review Magazine, and the Microelectronics Packaging and Test Engineering Council (MEPTEC) Organization. Additionally, he has chaired symposia on Medical Electronics and OPTO Electronics.

Mr. Leonardi holds a Bachelor of Science in Materials Engineering from Alfred University, New York.

Media Contact:

Kevin Hartsoe

215-355-2460

[email protected]

SOURCE Neu Dynamics Corporation